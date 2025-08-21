Manchester United are reportedly hoping that Tottenham Hotspur will choose to re-enter the race to sign Alejandro Garnacho, in the hope that it will then force Chelsea’s hand to seal a more expensive deal for the Argentine attacker.

Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim is actively looking to offload as many as five first-team stars in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window, with Garnacho firmly on the chopping block.

Chelsea have emerged as major suitors for the explosive 21-year-old talent, who was linked with Tottenham earlier in the window before they moved on to other targets.

However, a fresh report from GiveMeSport states that United are concerned they will be forced to allow Garnacho to join Chelsea for a cut-price fee if no other suitors are prepared to put cash on the table – hence them opening the door to a Spurs raid.

The north London outfit have already been fleeced twice in the summer window so far, having agreed deals to sign Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze only for both transfers to fall through.

The second of those deals has clearly hit the hardest, with negotiations going on for days and Crystal Palace and the player both agreeing to the transfer only for Arsenal to storm in and strike a deal of their own after suffering an injury to Kai Havertz.

Eze is now expected to undergo a medical with the Gunners on Friday after pulling out of Palace’s Europa Conference League play-off tie on Thursday evening through illness.

The Egland playmaker’s brutal snub has left Tottenham now pursuing alternative targets, and it looks like United are trying to take advantage of their desperation, with GMS stating they have been informed that the Red Devils are eager for Spurs to reignite their pursuit of Garnacho.

It’s claimed that Tottenham used intermediaries to gauge what would be needed to recruit Garnacho and also made checks on his desire to quit Old Trafford earlier in the transfer window.

Chelsea, meanwhile, remain confident that they will end up acquiring Garnacho for as little as £30million due to his desire to head to Stamford Bridge. But with United desperate to maximise his value, they are hoping that a renewed approach from Spurs will drive that price up and force The Blues to pay more.

Quite whether Daniel Levy and co. are ready to be used again, only to walk away with no deal, remains to be seen as Garnacho likely ends up in west London by the time the window shuts on September 1.

