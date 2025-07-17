Chelsea and Arsenal target Eberechi Eze with the FA Cup trophy for Crystal Palace

Chelsea have opened talks to sign Eberechi Eze in the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur make a decision on their pursuit of the Crystal Palace attacking midfielder.

Under manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea had a very successful 2024/25 campaign. The Blues finished fourth in the Premier League table and qualified for the Champions League. The London club also clinched the Conference League, becoming the first club in history to win all four current major European trophies, having previously bagged the Champions League, the Europa League and the Super Cup.

Chelsea’s success under Maresca continued in the summer, with the Premier League outfit winning the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The Blues beat last season’s Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final.

Chelsea are aiming to win the Premier League title next season and have already been very active in the summer transfer window.

Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Estevao, Dario Essugo, Mamadou Sarr and Kendry Paez are the new players at Stamford Bridge for the time being.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea are now trying to sign Eze from London rivals Palace.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea have initiated talks with Eze’s representatives to explore a potential transfer.

The Blues view Eze, known for his flair, vision, and ability to unlock defences, as a cost-effective alternative to Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, who carries a hefty £90 million price tag.

In contrast, Eze has a release clause of £68million in his contract at Palace, making the 27-year-old England international an attractive option for Chelsea as they look to strengthen their squad without breaking the bank.

On June 26, TEAMtalk reported Arsenal’s interest in Eze, with the north London club making an offer to the playmaker that he was very happy with.

However, the Gunners have now cooled their interest in the former Queens Park Rangers star.

Arsenal are not willing to pay £68m for Eze, having signed Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga already this summer and are also on the verge of securing the services of Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres

This shift from Arsenal has given Chelsea a clearer path, with the Blues prepared to offer Eze a lucrative contract to secure his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur are another admirers of Eze, who scored eight goals and gave eight assists in 31 Premier League starts for Palace last season.

However, Spurs have also stepped back in recent weeks, focusing on other targets, which further strengthens Chelsea’s position in the race for Eze.

DON’T MISS 🌐 The revamped Chelsea attack for 2025/26 after £169m injection of talent

Why Chelsea want Eberechi Eze – sources

Chelsea’s pursuit of Eze highlights their ambition to bolster their midfield with another creative player.

Eze’s versatility and proven Premier League quality make him a prime target for Chelsea.

The Englishman’s performances last season showcased his ability to influence games both as a scorer and creator.

Chelsea’s interest in Eze stems from their desire to add a dynamic midfielder who can complement their existing attacking options and provide competition in the final third.

With Maresca at the helm, Eze’s technical ability and flair align well with the tactical set-up that Chelsea are aiming to implement.

The potential transfer represents a strategic move for Chelsea, balancing ambition with financial prudence.

Eze’s arrival could provide the creative edge they seek, while his age and Premier League experience ensure he can make an immediate impact.

Latest Chelsea news: Man Utd swap deal, AC Milan raid

Chelsea have been tipped to do a swap deal with Man Utd involving two players in a £100million deal that would benefit all parties.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea are still keen on an AC Milan star after failing to land him earlier this summer, but there is an alternative option in the Premier League as well.

A Chelsea forward is so desperate to leave that he is ready to take a pay-cut and return to one of his former clubs.

POLL: Who has been Chelsea’s best signing from a different Premier League club in the past 10 years?