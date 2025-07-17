Man Utd and Chelsea tipped for £100m swap deal that benefits the Blues more

Manchester United and Chelsea could preside over a swap deal involving £100m worth of players in a mutually beneficial deal, though it would favour the Blues slightly more, according to a report.

Man Utd and Chelsea are both having difficulty offloading their unwanted stars this summer. The problem is particularly large at Old Trafford, with United still no closer to finding buyers for Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford or Alejandro Garnacho.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are open to selling EIGHT players and would consider offers for a ninth – Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson has tumbled down the pecking order following the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap. The Blues won’t actively force Jackson out, though would cash in if suitable bids of roughly £50m are lodged.

Both Sky Sports and The Times have confirmed Man Utd are weighing up a move. United aim to field an entirely new front three next season, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo scheming in behind a new No 9.

Chelsea’s £50m valuation of Jackson has proven too rich for AC Milan. Aston Villa are considering a swoop, though the latest from i news states a blockbuster swap involving Man Utd could take shape.

They stated: ‘Nicolas Jackson and Alejandro Garnacho could trade places this summer.’

Doubling down on that claim, the report added: ‘one source admitted some form of swap agreement could see both deals come to fruition.’

Jackson, Garnacho swap benefits Chelsea more

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd value Garnacho at £50m, meaning his and Jackson’s price tags are exactly the same.

Another factor in the swap’s favour is Garnacho is giving total priority to remaining in the Premier League upon leaving Man Utd.

Jackson would immediately supersede Rasmus Hojlund as Man Utd’s starting striker if a swap deal were finalised. Garnacho, meanwhile, might not be a regular starter at Stamford Bridge, though he is a player Chelsea admire.

i news added: ‘Chelsea are also yet to make a formal approach but retain an admiration for how Garnacho carries the ball and his willingness to take on defenders.’

One might therefore think the proposed swap benefits Man Utd more, but it’s Chelsea who’d be the greater beneficiary.

Classified as a homegrown player, the proceeds from a Garnacho sale would be logged as pure profit on Man Utd’s books. Those types of sales greatly enhance a side’s spending power.

As such, a £50m sale of Garnacho would be much more lucrative to Man Utd than a £50m sale of Jackson would be to Chelsea, for example.

Nevertheless, with United struggling to sell Garnacho in a standalone deal, the chance to swap the Argentine for Jackson who’ll slot straight into their starting eleven could appeal.

Nicolas Jackson a clear upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund