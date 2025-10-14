Moises Caicedo is in line for a huge new Chelsea contract

In a bold move to solidify their squad and send a clear message to competitors worldwide, Chelsea are gearing up for negotiations to extend and enhance the contract of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 23-year-old, who has become a cornerstone of the Blues’ midfield since his high-profile transfer from Brighton in 2023, is currently tied to Stamford Bridge until 2031, with an optional one-year extension clause already in place. Sources close to the club indicate that these upcoming talks aim to add one or two more years to Caicedo’s deal, potentially pushing his commitment beyond 2033.

Accompanying this extension would be a substantial wage increase, reflecting his growing influence on the pitch and rewarding his consistent performances under manager Enzo Maresca.

Caicedo’s weekly earnings, currently at around £150,000, could see a significant bump, aligning him more closely with Chelsea’s top earners like Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer.

This proactive approach underscores Chelsea’s determination to retain their elite talents in an era where financial powerhouses like Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are always lurking.

By locking down Caicedo early, the club not only boosts player morale but also deters potential suitors who might view the young dynamo as a prime target.

Since joining Chelsea, Caicedo has dazzled with his defensive prowess, averaging over 3 tackles per game in the Premier League last season, while contributing key assists in crucial matches, including the European campaign. Club insiders emphasise that this isn’t just about finances — it’s a statement of intent.

Chelsea’s ownership, led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, has invested heavily in youth, and extending Caicedo’s contract fits their long-term vision of building a dynasty.

Fans have rallied behind the news on social media, praising the club’s shift from reactive transfers to strategic retention.

As discussions commence in the coming weeks, all eyes will be on whether Caicedo, who has expressed his love for the club, signs on the dotted line.

If successful, this deal could set a precedent for handling other rising stars like Estevao, ensuring Chelsea’s competitiveness in domestic and European fronts for years to come.

Palmer has already signed a long-term extension with Chelsea, agreeing a new nine-year deal in August.

Moises Caicedo changes agents before contract talks

Caicedo gave fans a small fright recently when he announced that he has moved away from agents Manuel Sierra and Ali Barat, adding that he has now signed with ‘people he can trust’.

But this decision is not linked to a potential transfer, with Chelsea confident they will tie down Caicedo to an even better contract.

Real Madrid have been linked with the midfield enforcer on numerous occasions, most recently on September 28, though they look set to be disappointed.

Caicedo chose Chelsea over Liverpool in August 2023 as he wants to build a legendary career in west London. He got off to a slow start after arriving in a record-breaking £115million deal, but he has since developed into one of the best midfielders in the world.

Indeed, both Gary Neville and John Obi Mikel have named him the ‘best defensive midfielder in the Premier League’.

That is backed up by the fact he has registered the most tackles in the competition this season, with 28.

