TEAMtalk transfer expert Dean Jones has provided an update on Harry Wilson as Leeds United continue to be linked with the Fulham ace amid his uncertain contract situation.

Wilson was heavily linked with Leeds during the summer transfer window, with Daniel Farke’s side sending Fulham two offers for him. Leeds’ opening bid was accepted before Fulham surprisingly moved the goalposts.

Fulham wanted to renegotiate the terms of Wilson’s prospective exit on deadline day, and this saw Leeds return with an improved offer.

There was an initial agreement between the two clubs which resulted in a deal sheet, only for Fulham to pull the plug at the last minute.

According to Ben Jacobs, Leeds did everything possible to try and sign the winger but were ultimately left disappointed.

Leeds remain big fans of Wilson though and are monitoring his situation at Craven Cottage with keen interest.

His contract expires in June, and Leeds will swoop in if it emerges that he is ready to part ways with Fulham.

But Jones expects Wilson to extend his spell under Marco Silva and end rumours of a transfer to Leeds for good.

When asked if Silva is starting the 28-year-old regularly to try and convince him on a new Fulham deal, Jones replied: “Silva is never going to be pushing Wilson out the door because he’s been so trustworthy in terms of delivering moments when Fulham need them. From a club perspective they obviously want him tied up and that would suit the manager too.

“Everything I hear suggests the player is very keen to get a new agreement in place so it really now just comes down to finding suitable terms.

“Wilson is a hero to Fulham fans because of the goals he has scored, particularly against Brentford, and so there is also a sense of identity and connectivity involved here. But there is also a limit as to how far they can go with new terms.

“Fulham signed new attackers in the summer but Wilson still has a role to play and Leeds have to wait on these latest talks.”

Sky Sports insisted last week that Leeds fans ‘keep an eye’ on Wilson as a potential target for January.

But they will be forced to identify alternative targets if the Welshman pens a new contract at Fulham.

Marco Silva ‘100% sure’ Harry Wilson will stay

On September 24, Silva spoke firmly about his desire to keep Wilson.

“He is not a player who is with me just one month, two months, or two years. This is his fifth year with us. He was my first signing when I joined the football club, and I know him very well,” the manager said.

“For me, it was never a problem. I know, really, how much he wants to stay in the football club. Of course, conversations, they are there, the conversations between us and his representatives.

“Let’s see what is going to happen. But I know, really, the aim of him is to stay in the football club and if we can get an agreement, his future is going to be with us, [I’m] 100 per cent sure.”

Wilson’s record for Fulham stands at 26 goals and 38 assists in 155 appearances, having originally joined the club from Liverpool in July 2021.

Wilson, who can play as either a right winger or central attacking midfielder, has scored once in nine games so far this term.

After netting a fantastic winner against Brentford last season, Wilson continued his fine form against the Bees by setting Fulham on their way to a 3-1 home win last month.

