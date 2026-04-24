Cesc Fabregas is among the coaches Chelsea are considering

Chelsea are intensifying efforts to appoint a new head coach this summer, but the club is encountering significant resistance from several leading candidates wary of the current organisational structure at Stamford Bridge.

According to well-placed sources, convincing top-tier managers remains a considerable challenge as the Blues seek to stabilise their squad following another transitional campaign.

Among those under active consideration are Matthias Jaissle, Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola, and former player Cesc Fabregas, who has impressed in his early managerial role with Como.

Xabi Alonso also features on the shortlist and is seen as someone who would command respect from the dressing room.

The club is prioritising a swift appointment to allow the next coach to shape preparations ahead of the new Premier League season.

Julian Nagelsmann remains a highly admired figure at Chelsea. The German tactician, who has previously turned down approaches over concerns regarding the club’s transfer policy and recruitment model, is seen as an ideal long-term fit by the hierarchy.

However, his involvement with Germany at the 2026 World Cup could complicate negotiations as Chelsea would prefer someone in post as soon as possible to help build for next season.

Should an agreement be reached, Chelsea could pursue him regardless, viewing his progressive style and tactical acumen as key to restoring the club’s competitive edge.

The board is acutely conscious that results on the pitch have not matched their ambitions.

Progress has been slower than anticipated since the ownership change, yet insiders insist the multi-club model and data-driven strategy will ultimately deliver success.

There may be slight adjustments, but overall they will continue to work with the same plan.

With the season drawing to a close, the pressure is mounting. Chelsea’s hierarchy must balance their vision with the practical need for a credible, high-calibre appointment capable of unifying a talented but inconsistent squad.

Fans, increasingly impatient, will be watching closely to see whether the club can finally secure the right leader for the next chapter.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Jaissle, Nagelsmann and Fabregas all on Chelsea list

Previous head coach Liam Rosenior had lost both the fans and the dressing room, prompting his sacking on Wednesday.

Chelsea have appointed Calum McFarlane as interim boss for a second time, and he will remain in charge until the end of the season.

We exclusively revealed on Thursday that 38-year-old German Jaissle is a surprise candidate to replace Rosenior. He built up a good reputation at Red Bull Salzburg before taking charge of Al-Ahli in 2023.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Nagelsmann is Chelsea’s ‘dream’ appointment, having been on BlueCo’s radar for three years.

A move for Fabregas in particular would get the fanbase back on side, given his history with Chelsea and his emergence as one of Europe’s finest young coaches.

But a former Chelsea player has urged Fabregas to pick Barcelona over the Blues.