Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has explained why Chelsea have signed a gem in Dutch starlet Jorrel Hato, following his arrival from Ajax.

Hato is a 19-year-old defender who can operate as either a centre-half or left-back. He made his senior debut for Ajax aged just 16 in February 2023.

Hato quickly established himelf as one of the best young defenders in Europe, going on to play 111 times for Ajax in all competitions despite his tender age.

He has highly sought-after traits as he is a left-footed centre-back who is comfortable on the ball.

Big European clubs are always on the lookout for players who can shine in the modern centre-back role and Hato is a perfect example.

Liverpool and Arsenal both tried to land Hato, but it was Chelsea who won the race.

Enzo Maresca’s side announced him as their latest capture on Sunday after agreeing a £37million deal with Ajax.

Ten Hag observed Hato’s rise at Ajax before leaving to take charge of Man Utd in summer 2022.

His Bayer Leverkusen side lost 2-0 to Chelsea in a pre-season friendly on Friday, during which Hato came off the bench.

When asked about the rising Netherlands star, Ten Hag said (via Metro): “For sure, he misses me at Ajax because they didn’t win the titles in the last couple of years! But the moment I left he came in he developed and progressed so good that now Chelsea picked him up.

“For sure he was one of the best, or maybe the best player, in the Eredivisie.

“He’s so young but already on a very high level. I’m very sure he will succeed at Chelsea.

“You need some time but he has a very good mentality and then he can progress really quickly because he has the potential because he has all the elements in his game to prove he can be a very successful player.”

When asked if he views Hato more as a centre-half than a left-back, Ten Hag added: “He can do both. You will see he is capable of doing both.

“I congratulate Chelsea by signing this great player.”

READ NEXT 👋 SIX more to leave Chelsea as star hands in transfer request and Romano confirms ‘it’s over’

Ten Hag backs Chelsea for title challenge

On Chelsea potentially being title challengers this season, Ten Hag replied: “I think so.

“You always have to see how the season develops and there is a lot about injuries, but they have a big squad.

“All the teams you see they invest so much in the Premier League in this transfer window. There are many teams who can, in this moment, construct a very good team, then it’s about who is in the right shape, who is in the right direction.

“It is very difficult to say in this moment who is favourite because I think five or six in this moment are able to win the league.”

Chelsea transfers: Another exit; Barcelona link

🔵 Chelsea striker cleared to leave as sources clarify Wolves’ intentions

🔵 Chelsea aim to ‘steal’ Barcelona star after Levi Colwill injury as Romano confirms plans

🔵 Chelsea completion timeline on Garnacho deal revealed as Man Utd talks hit final stage – sources

QUIZ: Higher or lower?