Manchester United have been warned they will pay a heavy price for failing to sign Carlos Baleba this summer, with a pundit expecting Real Madrid to make a move for the player in the future, and with TEAMtalk revealing the Brighton star’s thoughts on a move to Old Trafford after contact was made.

The Red Devils are expected to present their latest addition, Benjamin Sesko, to the Old Trafford crowd on Saturday as they host Fiorentina in a pre-season friendly billed as the Snapdragon Cup. The capture of the RB Leipzig striker, in a deal worth £74m (€85m, $99.5m) will take Manchester United‘s summer spending soaring through the £200m (€230m, $269m) barrier.

However, Ruben Amorim and Co. are not done yet and still want to add a new goalkeeper and midfielder to their mix before the window slams shut. And while much will depend on player sales, which will help to finance any further big-money signings, United have already set the ball rolling on the first of these after making contact over a deal for Brighton star Baleba.

Any move for the 21-year-old Brighton star will not be easy. His club are understood to value the player in the £100m bracket, while the midfielder himself – despite being described as ‘perfect’ for Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation – is not willing to rock the boat and force the move.

Despite that, United have been told of the possible ‘now or never’ scenario they face over Baleba, with pundit Troy Deeney revealing he is also expecting Real Madrid to come calling for the Cameroon international before too long, given his rapid progress.

“I think United have to get him [Baleba] this window or they don’t get him,” Deeney told talkSPORT.

“If he has another good season, I do think other teams with Real Madrid and the like will come in and go ‘Bosh, we’ll have him’.

“I think if Man U want him…if I’m [Ruben] Amorim I’m kind of bullish on that. ‘Get this deal done because then I can get you into Europe’.”

Deeney added: “If they can sign him [Baleba] he can move them up 10 spaces [from 15th to 5th]!”

Baleba ‘wants to join United’ after contact is made

The good news for United is that they believe Baleba would like the move after contact over a deal was made.

Per our reporter Dean Jones ‘Baleba wants to join the club after the Red Devils made contact for the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, sources have revealed’.

Jones went on to explain that contact with Brighton over Baleba is ‘part of a wider strategy to reestablish the club at the summit of English football’.

And while ‘recent Premier League finishes have not reflected United’s global stature’, sources insist the Red Devils are ‘determined to remain top predators in the Premier League transfer ecosystem’ and are ‘keen on identifying and acquiring standout talent from smaller top-flight clubs to bolster their push for Champions League football – and eventually a Premier League title charge’.

Furthermore, Brighton’s £100m (€115.3m, $134.5m) asking price for the 21-year-old has not deterred them, with discussions around payment structure potentially an avenue opening the door for any negotiations.

And United believe that ‘Baleba’s profile aligns perfectly with the midfield system that Ruben Amorim is likely to implement’, and that his arrival ‘would be the next key step in building on the attacking reinforcements already in place’.

That’s a view backed up by Fabrizio Romano, who his YouTube channel: “Despite Brighton not wanting to sell Carlos Baleba, the player’s camp did NOT say no to Manchester United. Baleba didn’t close the door.

“Carlos Baleba is the dream midfield target for Ruben Amorim.

“In Ruben Amorim’s first few meetings as head coach, he emphasised to the board that the squad needs players with ‘intensity’ – Carlos Baleba fits that perfectly.

“All parties involved are aware that this deal is not easy with only 23 days left of the window.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Huge Donnarumma lift; Hojlund move agreed

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have made it clear to United they will not stand in their way of any move to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma amid claims from a journalist that the French giants are ready to push the ‘world’s best keeper’ out this summer, and with a tempting price tag put on his head.

Any moves, for either Italy star Donnarumma or Brighton’s Baleba, will likely depend on outgoings.

However, good news on two potential exits does now give United some hope.

One player who could soon be taken off the books is Rasmus Hojlund, with the Dane set to be squeezed out following the capture of Sesko.

Now, according to two sources, United have reached a verbal agreement with AC Milan over the striker’s move, though there are two major obstacles in getting rid of the player who does not feature in Amorim’s plans.

Another player who could leave is Alejandro Garnacho, and we understand Chelsea are accelerating their pursuit of the Argentina international winger, with sources revealing the timeline for the possible transfer to Stamford Bridge.

