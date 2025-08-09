Manchester United and AC Milan are accelerating talks for the transfer of Rasmus Hojlund, though TEAMtalk can reveal a huge hurdle that must be overcome.

Man Utd have now officially opened for an onerous loan with a buy option for Rasmus Hojlund. While there is still a gap of around €5m between the clubs on the fee to be eventually paid next year, this is not seen as a major obstacle to reaching an agreement. Talks are ongoing and will continue in the next hours.

The real challenge comes from the player himself. An option – not an obligation – are the terms currently being discussed between the clubs.

Hojlund is not convinced about a temporary move, fearing that he could be back at Old Trafford next summer if the option is not triggered.

In that case, he would prefer to stay at United now and fight for his place with Benjamin Sesko rather than face uncertainty in 12 months.

Indeed, when recently speaking to the Daily Mail at a time when Sesko to Man Utd was still in the balance, Hojlund indicated his strong desire to remain and duke it out with the Slovenian.

“I think my plan is very clear and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot whatever happens,” Hojlund told the Daily Mail.

He continued: “I am still very young, people sometimes forget that. I am only 22 years old. I have learned a lot, and I think that shows in my game. I have done very well so far during the pre-season… I want to stay here.”

Hojlund added: “Competition is fine with me. It sharpens me! I’m more than ready. I’m feeling sharp, so I’m welcoming everything that comes. I think it’s good with competition.”

Hojlund wants permanent solution whether staying or going

For AC Milan, on the contrary, the loan with buy option represents a valuable market opportunity, but it is exactly this formula that is causing doubts for the Danish striker.

If he is to start a new chapter, Hojlund wants it to be a permanent transfer from day one, or at least an obligation that forces AC Milan to buy him at the end of the season.

The Rossoneri are making a strong push to change his mind, even prioritising Hojlund over Dusan Vlahovic, who is now considered plan B.

Other English and Italian clubs are also showing interest, and this plays against Milan as Hojlund is tempted to wait for a possible permanent proposal from one of them.

Anyway, AC Milan were clear: they want a final answer by mid-August before switching to alternative targets – Vlahovic or others.

