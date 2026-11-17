Respected transfer insider David Ornstein had been discussing all things Vinicius Junior and, in particular, Arsenal’s chances of securing a spectacular deal for the Real Madrid attacker, either in January or next summer.

It’s no secret that Mikel Arteta was keen on securing the Brazilian during the last summer window, at a time when his existing contract was running down at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Indeed, Vinicius Junior himself admitted that serious interest from other clubs, including Arsenal, affected his performance levels at the start of the season.

Speaking via Sky Sports, Vinicius said: “I ended up training less than in previous years. That may have affected my start to the season.

“On top of that, regarding my contract renewal, with so many clubs showing interest last summer, I felt truly overwhelmed, as with the situation at Real Madrid. But it’s a very long season.”

The 26-year-old eventually agreed to a new deal in the Spanish capital and thanked Arsenal for their interest. However, talk of a move to the Gunners refuses to go away, and Ornstein was asked on his last Q&A about the chances of a deal actually happening.

He responded on The Athletic: “I don’t see it being in the winter, absolutely not, because Vinicius Jr has just signed a new contract, which obviously ended the Arsenal pursuit.

“We’ve got no indication an exit is on the cards in the short term. I would imagine if it wasn’t working out come the summer, then all parties would have some important conversations.”

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In terms of just how close the Gunners got to striking a deal for the Real Madrid superstar, Ornstein added: “After rejecting two renewal offers, and following constructive talks with Arsenal over a move, the Brazilian finally signed a new contract.

“By that point, we’d have to see if Arsenal’s appetite and need were still there, as well as what finances would be involved.

“They were ready to do it last summer and didn’t sign a star winger in his absence. So, there’s scope to revisit that, or something else, in the summer. But there would be so many considerations around that. They would obviously have to have in mind what we’ve seen since that pursuit.

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“Right now, I would say I know nothing about Arsenal going back in for Vinicius Jr. But while that position is still something they’re looking to address, people might put his name in the frame.

“You don’t suddenly dislike a player who was the absolute top target a few months ago, but there are just so many more elements to it that make it a question not for now, but for much further down the line — if it does become a question again.”