The five Crystal Palace jewels and the clubs linked with their super-talents ahead of the summer window

Crystal Palace are a side with a lot of talent, and with that comes the risk that if the side underperforms as a whole, some big names could leave.

The Eagles managed to keep hold of Michael Olise in the summer after he chose to remain at Selhurst Park over a move to Chelsea, but he and others continue to be linked with big clubs, while Roy Hodgson’s job is being threatened.

Here, TEAMtalk looks at the stars that could escape the current problematic Crystal Palace situation in the summer.

Michael Olise

The big name on a lot of lips at the moment is Olise. The 22-year-old turned down Chelsea after they triggered his release clause last summer, following a season in which he assisted 11 Premier League goals, scoring two himself.

He’s maintaining that form in a big way, with six goals and three assists so far this season, and those have come in just 11 games, after he sat out the early part of the season with a hamstring injury.

That production in that small a space of time has alerted a number of top clubs to the potential of a transfer. It’s been reported that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has identified Olise as a top target.

However, it’s also been stated that the winger would ‘very much prefer’ to move to Arsenal instead of United.

It might be that neither side snaps up Olise, as United’s cross-town rivals Manchester City are said to be ready to fight hard to ensure they’re the side who lands him, putting £60m on the table as well as tempting personal terms.

The new contract that Olise signed after snubbing Chelsea includes a release clause that comes into effect in the summer, so it seems unlikely that one of the big sides does not trigger it – they’ll have to offer him regular game time, though, as the Blues found out previously that he’ll turn down a big club without that promise.

Eberechi Eze

In a similar vein to Olise, Eze has the eyes of big clubs on him as a result of consistent performances over a couple of seasons. Last term, the attacking-midfielder scored 10 Premier League goals alongside four assists, and is on five goals and one assist so far this season.

Manchester City are the main name to have been linked with Eze over the past few months. Indeed, they were said to have lodged a bid for him late in the summer – when Cole Palmer was sold to Chelsea – and after that failed, they retained interest of landing him in January.

That potential move was complicated by the England international penning new terms at Selhurst Park in November. TEAMtalk sources stated that deal included a substantial release clause, with Palace knowing that if they have to lose the likes of Olise and Eze, they’ll ensure they get top dollar for them.

It would be a mammoth move if City were able to prize both Eagles stars away, and given they’ve been keen on Eze for the past two windows, it would not be a surprise if in the next one, they made their move.

Marc Guehi

Guehi has been an absolute revelation since moving to Palace from Chelsea in 2021, becoming one of the Premier League’s best defenders and earning deserved England recognition.

Not only has he been recognised by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, but by some big Premier League managers, too.

Indeed, clubs linked with the defender include Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool. The Reds look to hold very strong interest in Guehi, and for good reason.

It’s been suggested Joel Matip might be allowed to leave in the summer – he’s currently sidelined through injury – and Guehi is seen as the no 1 option to freshen up the defence, with £60million potentially enough for that move to go through.

A return to Chelsea, who sold him for £18million, has also been mooted.

Joachim Andersen

Guehi’s centre-back partner, Andersen, has also been a fantastic asset at the back for them. The ball-playing centre-back compliments his partner very well, and his assets roused Newcastle ahead of the January transfer window.

A number of reports suggested Eddie Howe was enamoured by Andersen. However, his Magpies side had no money to spend, largely as a result of Profit and Sustainability rules.

However, there is the potential that a number of Newcastle players leave in the summer. Miguel Almiron and Joelinton have both been the subject of reports about exiting the club, with Howe even suggesting the latter might be on his way out.

If enough money comes back in, it would not be a surprise if Newcastle return to Andersen when they can spend, and look to snap him up in the summer.

Cheick Doucoure

After just one season starring at Palace, Doucoure was linked with a big move to Liverpool. Indeed, the Reds were on the lookout for midfield reinforcements after an exodus in the position in the summer.

They were even said to have offered him a contract, looking to add him as the final piece of the midfield puzzle, given they did not sign a defensive-midfielder to replace Fabinho, with all their additions being more advanced midfielders.

The move did not happen in the summer, and there was no potential for a transfer in January given Doucoure has been out injured since December.

That said, the midfielder is confident of returning to the fold before the season is up, and Liverpool still don’t have a new defensive-midfielder, so if he impresses again, they might return to the table.

