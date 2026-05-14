Leeds United have been namechecked by a well-informed Chelsea FC journalist as candidates to sign Liam Delap this summer amid claims the Blues have made a firm decision over his future, though the Whites have missed out on a £35m-rated midfielder, who is now expected to join a Champions League side instead.

The Whites have secured Premier League survival with three games to spare, meaning plans for the summer transfer window can begin in earnest.

While they have looked safe for a few weeks yet, late revivals from, first West Ham and more recently Tottenham Hotspur, have ensured Leeds United have been made to work to guarantee their place among the elite for a second successive season.

But having now hit an impressive 44 points with two games left to play, Leeds are now stepping up their quest to reinforce a number of key positions, with Daniel Farke seeking quality over quantity this summer in a bid to take the club to the next level.

One position Leeds will certainly strengthen in is attack. Having missed out on a January move for Jorgen Strand Larsen, who moved to Crystal Palace after the Eagles outbid the Whites, the club are ready to bring in fresh cover and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, both of whom have played their part this season.

To that end, TEAMtalk has been informed by sources close to Juventus striker Lois Openda that the Belgian would be open to a move to Elland Road, having struggled since moving to Turin.

However, according to journalist Simon Phillips, Leeds have also made contact with Chelsea over a possible deal for Delap this summer.

The 23-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge in a £30m deal last summer after a breakthrough campaign with Ipswich, where he scored 12 times in 37 Premier League appearances.

The move to Stamford Bridge, though, has proved hugely disappointing and frustrating. Having suffered with a string of injuries, Delap has managed just 11 starts in the Premier League this season, scoring a woeful one goal from 1000 minutes of action.

Worse yet, according to Opta, Delap has missed four big chances this season, while he has a goal conversion rate of just three per cent, figures which are indicative of a really difficult campaign in south-west London.

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What is being said about Liam Delap to Leeds?

According to Phillips, Chelsea have made it clear that Delap will be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge this summer for the right price.

Furthermore, the journalist claims that Leeds have been joined by Everton, Newcastle, his former club Ipswich – back among the elite after a one-year sabbatical in the Championship – and the Blues’ sister club Strasbourg, who are all keen on a prospective transfer.

Phillips added: “We’ve also heard that Chelsea have told his agents that Delap needs to look for another club this summer. The club want to sell him.”

Phillips adds that Chelsea would, ideally, claim their £30m investment back, though the club are, at this stage, also open to potential loan-to-buy deals – an arrangement that could potentially suit Leeds.

However, from our end, sources are yet to confirm if Leeds have a genuine interest in Delap at this stage.

And while we can confirm the Whites will look to add a new frontman to their mix, we’re yet to have it confirmed if the former Manchester City man will be on their list of targets.

What we can confirm, though, is that both Everton and Newcastle do have a genuine interest in rescuing Delap from Stamford Bridge.

Of the pair, Newcastle are especially keen, seeing the striker as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, who was sold in a British record deal to Liverpool last summer, and as an upgrade for the struggling Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, both of whom have struggled.

Meanwhile, one player the Whites won’t be signing is Joao Gomes.

TEAMtalk revealed last month that, following their 3-0 win over relegated Wolves at Elland Road, Whites officials had held talks with their counterparts over four potential summer deals.

And while defender Ladislav Krejci was Leeds’ main topic of focus, we understand the club also loosely discussed midfielders Joao Gomes, Andre and winger Mateus Mane.

However, while Gomes was never really considered anything more than a passing enquiry, the Brazilian is now closing in on a move to Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish giants seemingly ready to meet Wolves’ minimum £35m (€40m, $45m) valuation.

Of course, it’s not all about new signings and one of Leeds’ top priorities this summer will be to nail skipper Ethan Ampadu down to a new deal.

Thankfully, sources have underlined the club’s confidence in extending the 25-year-old’s stay, ensuring comments made by one journalist about his potential exit this summer don’t come to fruition.

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