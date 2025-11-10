Two sources have explained why Leeds United currently have no plans to axe manager Daniel Farke after Sunday’s dismal defeat at Nottingham Forest left them teetering above the relegation zone, despite a turning of the tide among supporters, who now clearly feel a change is very much required.

The Whites were beaten 3-1 at the City Ground, their fourth loss in five games, to leave the club just a point clear of the drop zone – but with a wretched run of fixtures awaiting them after the international break, the situation looks extremely bleak for Leeds right now.

While Farke‘s side have been solid at Elland Road, losing only to Tottenham so far, a distinct lack of cohesion and competitiveness has blighted them away from home, with Sunday’s defeat to Sean Dyche’s side the latest in a series of underwhelming displays on the road.

Worse yet, Forest did not have to work too hard or show that much quality themselves to claim the win, with a lack of urgency and creativity from the visitors not going down well with their travelling away support, who let their feelings be known at full-time.

Despite that, sources have told TEAMtalk that Leeds do not currently have plans to sack Farke and the message coming out of the club is the same as it was last week: it’s business as usual.

And the Yorkshire Evening Post‘s chief Leeds United writer Graham Smyth also backed up what we’re hearing, by stating on Monday, November 10, that the “YEP does not anticipate a change at this stage“, though he does admit there are ‘obvious problems to fix’ and the ‘next run of games looks like a slog’.

What have sources told TEAMtalk about Daniel Farke sack?

Despite the current frustration among the fanbase, our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, claims the majority shareholders, 49ers Enterprises, still feel some ‘leniency’ towards Farke, especially having now come to the realisation that the manager has probably been left short of attacking options.

“I expect Farke to get some leniency if Leeds hit a tough period soon. It sounds to me like the club knows they have let him down a bit by leaving him short of goal power,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“Leeds have been competitive in most games but it has been clear they lack a cutting edge and they know they should have signed another forward.

“It is something they need to do in January, and they just hope they can reach that stage of the season and still be in a relatively good position to stay in the division.

“If they had brought another striker to add competition, then it would have been good for everyone. So, generally, they are happy enough with Farke at this point.

“Things could have gone a bit better, but ultimately I think they know they left him slightly short in attack and have to consider that for now.”

Sources had also told Jones that, in the day leading up to the Nottingham Forest game, that the board had been pretty happy with how things had gone so far and that the club were, roughly, where they expected to be.

“Leeds have been pretty happy with the way things have gone so far, there are small margins that have decided a few games, and for now, Farke is not in danger,” Jones stated on Thursday of last week.

“But, obviously, it does not take long for things to change radically in the Premier League. We see sides unravel every season and over the next month, the resolve of the club may be tested.

“The fixture list looks tough and if Leeds are coming out on the wrong side each game, then they will probably be in the bottom three heading towards the Christmas period.

“That’s when they will really have to decide if Farke is showing the nous to keep them competitive and in the division.”

How utter nonsense Klopp to Leeds claims snowballed

Meanwhile, an apparent ITK account has claimed Leeds United had approached Jurgen Klopp to become the new manager of the club, though were quickly rejected by the Liverpool icon.

In proof of how things can really snowball in the media, the account appear to take an article run initially by ourselves and turn the story into something it most definitely wasn’t or never was.

The intro to our story read: ‘Claims made by Roberto Firmino that Jurgen Klopp is ready to go back into management will inevitably lead to fresh speculation that he could replace Daniel Farke as Leeds United boss, though the chances of such a move remain highly remote to say the least.’

Yet off the back of that, the account managed to claim the Whites had now made a ‘concrete approach’ to Klopp over the possibility of replacing Farke, though that alleged request had been quickly rejected by the 58-year-old, who has already made clear he will not manage another team in the Premier League.

