Celtic remain on the hunt for their next permanent boss

Celtic are readying a formal move for Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen after learning the 56-year-old is hungry for a bigger stage, while TEAMtalk sources can also reveal where the likes of Kieran McKenna and Robbie Keane stand on taking the Parkhead reins.

The Norwegian, whose contract at Bodo/Glimt comes to an end in January, has told confidants that Parkhead’s scale, budget and European nights match his ambitions perfectly.

Knutsen has turned Bodo into a Scandinavian powerhouse, with four league titles and a Europa Conference League semi-final, while also adopting a playing style that blends high pressing with fluid attack.

Celtic scouts rate him the standout foreign candidate; his availability with minor compensation makes the deal even sweeter. Bookmakers now make him 3/1 favourite, ahead of interim boss Martin O’Neill, and that’s not a surprise.

Kieran McKenna is still prized by the board. The 38-year-old Ipswich chief has rebuilt the Tractor Boys with back-to-back promotions, though instant relegation from the Premier League sees them currently sat seventh in the Championship.

Celtic want an interview, but prising him away mid-season would cost north of £5million and faces stiff resistance. McKenna’s recent “here forever” pledge hasn’t cooled internal optimism – he remains the domestic dream.

Robbie Keane has yet to receive a call but would sprint to the table if asked. The 45-year-old former striker has Ferencvaros top of Hungary and going well in the expanded Europa League group stage. His 124 Celtic goals and close relationship with Dermot Desmond keep him firmly in the frame.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Liverpool icon tempted by Celtic homecoming with January agreement ON – Sources

O’Neill, Maloney getting Celtic back on track

Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney have bought breathing space—beating Rangers 3-1 in the League Cup semi-final and a couple of strong domestic displays— but trail the leaders Hearts by seven points.

The hierarchy wants a permanent name by December. Knutsen’s mutual interest has put the process into overdrive and a Scandinavian revolution could be days away.

With Efrain Juarez’s wildcard pitch fading, Wilfried Nancy and Nicky Hayen linger as backups.

In short, Celtic crave ignition by December; Knutsen’s mutual allure could seal a Scandinavian sensation.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.