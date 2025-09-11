Leeds United are once again being tipped as a landing place for Jose Mourinho should he return to the Premier League, and while a second name has also been linked with the Elland Road hotseat, TEAMtalk can reveal the Whites’ stance on sacking Daniel Farke.

The West Yorkshire side returned to the Premier League at the second time of asking last season, with Farke achieving his objective and winning the Championship title for the third time in seven seasons, having previously won it twice while at Norwich. And the 100-point tally Leeds United amassed under their German coach means he collected 190 points over 92 games – an average of 2.065 points per game – still the highest tally by any manager in the club’s history.

Despite that, and together with the fact that Leeds have made a pretty solid start on their Premier League return – they were sat 12th with four points from three games heading into the latest international break – Farke continues to see doubts cast over his future.

And with many fans frustrated by his relatively one-dimensional tactics and the recent decision to push explosive winger Largie Ramazani out the door – he joined Valencia on a season’s loan – the 48-year-old continues to see doubts cast over his future.

Indeed, speculation was soon rife in the days after promotion was sealed that Leeds could pull the trigger on his reign.

Now speculation on his future is mounting once again, after talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook named Leeds as one of two potential destinations for Mourinho after the ‘Special One’s’ recent departure at Fenerbahce.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Crook suggested it’s unlikely to be long before West Ham consider a move for the former Chelsea and Man Utd boss as a successor to Graham Potter, before adding: “The other one that springs to mind is Leeds, and obviously there’s reservations about whether Daniel Farke can cut it in the Premier League.”

Disrespect for Farke as second name is touted for Leeds job

Whether Mourinho would consider Leeds remains to be seen, though the 62-year-old did famously say earlier this year that he would welcome a move to a “bottom-half Premier League side” once his time at Fenerbahce was over.

However, as it stands, the conversation is a moot point given Farke is not currently in any danger of the sack, nor have 49ers Enterprises suggested at any point he is under any pressure.

Indeed, speculation suggesting he could be on his way is wholly disrespectful to the stellar job he has done at Leeds. Yes, he is not perfect, and yes, he has his critics, especially for his man-management of players.

But many are not aware of what goes on behind the scenes and it is highly doubtful that a character as controversial and demanding as Mourinho could work under the same shackles that Farke has been forced to endure – and I’m talking in light of his transfer limitations here – at Elland Road.

Furthermore, chairman Paraag Marathe quickly made it clear that Farke had his full support in the days that followed their Championship title success.

“I’m not one to respond because some random gossip paper wants to say something. I’m not going to make comments based on rumours and gossip. But now, today is that day,” he stated back in May.

“I was waiting for the season to conclude. I wanted to win a trophy, just like Daniel did, just like the players did, just like all the staff did, and we got that goal.

“My plan was always to come and speak to you all right after the season concluded, and so that time is now, and I want to tell you all that I’m very excited to run it back with Daniel.

“I’m really excited about collaborating with Daniel, with Robbie Evans, who we promoted to managing director, with Adam Underwood, who we promoted to sporting director, and together, we are going to build the best squad that we can with every penny that we’re allowed to spend to go and compete in the Premier League.”

Marathe also says he spoke to Farke privately behind the scenes, saying: “He is such a calming force. You know, presence would be an understatement if I say calming presence, he’s just a calming force for supporters, for players, for the club.

“He really has a superpower that way. He told you all he was 100 per cent confident that we’re going to the Prem, and he believed it. I love him for it. He has that conviction and belief.

“We continue to stay in touch all the time. I did tell him privately that I’m looking forward to moving forward together, and I just didn’t feel like it was my time to speak just because someone wanted to put out a rumour or whatever. It wasn’t my place in time to speak at that point. But I did talk to him privately.”

Despite that, Mourinho is not the first manager to be touted for the Leeds job this week, with Stan Collymore exclusively telling TEAMtalk that he expects Nuno Espirito Santo to soon become a man in demand after his “disgraceful” Nottingham Forest sacking and namechecking Leeds as a potential future employer.

