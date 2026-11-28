Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has given his verdict on Leeds United after Daniel Farke’s won against his team at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds beat Coventry 3-0 at home in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin put the West Yorkshire club in the lead after 40 minutes when he headed home from a free-kick from Sean Longstaff after being left unmarked inside the box.

Longstaff made it 2-0 to Leeds just five minutes later with a deflected effort from the edge of the Coventry penalty box.

The former Newcastle United midfielder wrapped up the scoring for Leeds midway through the second half when he converted Gabriel Gudmundsson’s flick with a sweeping strike.

After the game, Coventry manager Lampard said that Leeds were the better team.

However, the former Chelsea boss was not happy with the way that his players conceded two late goals in the first half.

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Frank Lampard on Leeds United 3-0 Coventry City

Lampard told BBC Match of the Day: “The better team won, that was clear.

“The positive is we haven’t played like that much this season, maybe Arsenal in the first game.

“In recent games we have shown a real competition and energy and today is one where we fell below that and Leeds were on it and are a very good team.

“Both goals [in the first half] were disappointing from our point of view, you can’t allow Dominic Calvert-Lewin the freedom to stroll in like that.

“To come here and get on top is not easy.

“It’s disappointing but I know how much the boys are giving.

“Leeds have been in this league for a couple of years and are in a different phase.

“These games can happen, will they define our season? No.

“But the reaction in games coming up is important and it’s important we learn from it.

“The next one against Ipswich [at home on Tuesday], those are the games that will define our season.”

On conceding two goals late in the first half, Lampard noted: “Until that point I thought we were ok, we showed a couple of moments on the counter-attack, but the goals are errors from us, they can’t happen in this league, it’s critical and changed the feel of the game and the stadium. From then on it was very difficult for us.

“The set piece is bad from us, Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] is a clear threat and just strolls in there and does what he wants.

“Concentration is part of it, but it’s also movement, desire to stop those things, in that moment, we didn’t have the things needed.

“I was happy [with back-three system mirroring Leeds’ set-up] because when you come here, you know you come up against strength; I thought we counteracted it well.

“The message at half-time was that it wasn’t issues with tactics but with switching off.

“We then tried to get back into the game and those spaces opened up.

“Big learning for the lads, which we haven’t really had this season.

“Every game is a different challenge; they are hard.

“We have dusted ourselves down [before] and picked up results, now we focus on Ipswich.

“I hope they [players] take the feeling of this game the right way, to want to respond to it individually and as a group.

“We haven’t really had this feeling this season, so it’s time to correct it.”

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