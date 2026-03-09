Liverpool find ‘ideal’ successor to Virgil van Dijk but Barcelona believe £86.5m star will join them

Liverpool believe that Inter Milan central defender Alessandro Bastoni is the ideal successor to Virgil van Dijk, but sources have told TEAMtalk that Barcelona are confident of getting a deal done for the Italian star.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Bastoni has emerged as one of the most coveted defenders in Europe.

The 26-year-old Inter centre-back, renowned for his exceptional ball-playing ability, progressive passing, and composure under pressure, is attracting serious interest from several elite clubs.

Barcelona currently lead the pursuit, with sources indicating growing optimism within the Camp Nou hierarchy.

Sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick view Bastoni as a priority reinforcement and an immediate upgrade to their backline.

Spanish sources suggest that the Catalan club have made enquiries and believe a deal remains feasible, despite Inter’s demanding valuation of over €80million (£69.2m, $93m) – potentially climbing to €100m (£86.5m, $116.1m) in negotiations.

Barcelona’s confidence stems from positive early discussions with Bastoni’s representatives, though financial constraints could prove a hurdle.

Premier League sides are not far behind. Liverpool have explored Bastoni’s situation, seeing him as a potential long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

The former Atalanta defender’s elite distribution aligns perfectly with Liverpool’s build-from-the-back philosophy, making him an ideal fit for the Reds’ defensive evolution.

Arsenal and Man Utd also target Alessandro Bastoni

Arsenal, too, are monitoring Bastoni closely, with manager Mikel Arteta impressed by the Italy international’s leadership and technical prowess.

The Gunners believe that Bastoni would seamlessly integrate into their high-pressing, possession-based system, and they are prepared to rival Barcelona and Liverpool if a move materialises.

Manchester United have also been strongly linked, with some claiming they are willing to meet Inter’s lofty price tag to bring stability to their rearguard.

Earlier reports positioned Man Utd as frontrunners for a blockbuster bid, but sources have played down the Red Devils’ position in the race.

Inter Milan regard Bastoni as a priceless asset and a core player of their project, with his contract running until 2028.

The Nerazzurri are reluctant to sell and plan to offer a renewal soon, potentially until 2030, to ward off suitors.

Bastoni has previously expressed contentment in Milan, but the allure of a new challenge abroad could sway decisions.

The defender is also said to be interested in playing in England. With multiple top clubs circling, a chance of a huge move is on.

However, Inter’s firm stance ensures that any transfer could command a record fee for a defender, underscoring Bastoni’s status as one of the world’s best centre-backs.

