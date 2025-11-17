Reports that Liverpool are increasingly tempted to move for Antoine Semenyo in January and have ‘extra motivation’ to sign the player off Ghana’s failure to qualify for the African Cup of Nations have been given a serious reality check by three sources, who have insisted why Bournemouth have no desire to sell in the winter window.

The Cherries forward is fast becoming one of this season’s big success stories, having blasted his way to six goals and three assists from 11 Premier League appearances under Andoni Iraola this season. And while Semenyo only signed a new five-year deal with Bournemouth over the summer, speculation over a big-money move away has gathered serious pace in recent weeks.

Indeed, with the 25-year-old’s contract at the Vitality Stadium understood to contain a release clause, the Liverpool Echo has speculated that, with Mo Salah due to depart for the competition next month and due to a miss a minimum of three Liverpool games, coupled with question marks over his form this season, the Reds have been given ‘extra motivation’ to try and sign Semenyo in January as his long-term heir.

However, our two transfer insiders have both rejected claims that Semenyo will be allowed to leave Iraola’s side in the winter window, and while both stress a summer departure could be on the cards, a move away in January will be blocked by the Cherries at all costs.

“I don’t think he will leave in January, because from my current understanding of the situation, the clause in his contract would not be live at that stage,” Dean Jones stated. “I also don’t believe Bournemouth have any interest in allowing it to happen in that moment.

“The update out of Bournemouth remains that the player is satisfied with his status because of their strong start to the season, but of course, that does not mean he will not look to change things long-term.

“In terms of the figures around his clause, they are continuing to remain secretive around it, but I was told recently that it is in the mid-60s. So we will have to wait and see on that.

“It is unconfirmed at this stage and there also remains a lack of clarity around when the clause would even kick in, so the situation is going to linger for a while.”

However, the prospects of Bournemouth keeping Semenyo beyond this season do look bleak as Jones continued:

“Even at Bournemouth, there is a realisation that beyond this season, keeping Semenyo is going to be extremely difficult.

“In terms of true valuation, I’d say he’s worth anywhere between £70m-£100m.”

That view has been backed up by another of our transfer insiders, Fraser Fletcher, while Fabrizio Romano has also provided insight into the speculation in recent days…

Bournemouth ‘standing firm’ over Semenyo sale in January

The Cherries were powerless to prevent a series of top stars departing the Vitality Stadium over the summer as Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid), Ilya Zabarnyi (PSG) and Milos Kerkez (Liverpool) were all lured away, while Bournemouth took the strategic decision to cash in on Dango Outarra after a sizeable offer from Brentford.

However, those sales have strengthened their resolve to retain Semenyo’s services – at least for now – as Fletcher explained: ‘Bournemouth are standing firm. Semenyo’s contract, extended until 2030 after he rebuffed approaches from Newcastle (who also still hold interest) and Arsenal last summer, gives the Cherries immense leverage.

‘Valued at upwards of £75m, the club is under no pressure to sell mid-season, with manager Andoni Iraola building a project around his star man.

“Antoine’s integral to our vision,” a club source insisted. “We’re chasing Europe, and he’s not going anywhere easily.”

Fletcher, however, reveals Semenyo himself is torn, adding that the former Bristol City gem, who once trialled at Crystal Palace, ‘craves the chance to shine on the biggest stages – be it the Champions League or a Premier League title race’.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also thinks a January deal for Semenyo looks unlikely, suggesting the Premier League champions are unlikely to spend any money in the winter window.

“I don’t think it is going to be a mid-season departure, I don’t think it is going to be with Liverpool,” Romano told the Market Madness podcast last week.

“I think Liverpool is going to be very quiet in the January window. In the summer, it can be different.

“I still want to respect Bournemouth, let them enjoy the player. It is still November and they are not planning for him to leave in January.

“There is a lot of interest in the player and there is a release clause, so it is a super interesting situation but I think it is for the summer window. For January, it is very unlikely.”

Bournemouth’s managing director, Thiago Pinto, has also laid out his expectations that the star gives them ‘one more year’ before sealing a big-money move away.

“Antoine has been amazing this season,” Pinto said last month.

“I think he’s a lovely player, a lovely boy. For us, it was amazing to feel that he would be happy to stay one more season, even if other clubs were around him.

“I think he scored eight or nine goals this season, so we couldn’t be happier.”

Asked directly about a release clause in Semenyo’s deal, Iraola opted to play dumb when questioned last month.

“I don’t know anything about the contracts of the players. I don’t know how much they earn and don’t want to know either.

“The most important thing for me is that he continues playing well. If he does, there will be more noise, but it’s something we take if he’s playing well. My concern is to keep him in the spot where he’s playing well.”

