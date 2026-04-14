Suggestions that Arne Slot could be sacked as Liverpool manager have been emphatically dismissed by one of the Dutchman’s former right-hand men, with the coach in question explaining why he himself turned down a move to Anfield.

Slot has overseen an underwhelming season at Anfield that, barring a miraculous comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, will see Liverpool finish the season trophyless.

For a side that won the Premier League title at a canter last season, the club’s owners, FSG, could well have expected better this season, especially given the £440m (€505m, $600m) investment made into new signings last summer.

But after stuttering their way through the campaign and having fallen 18 points behind current leaders Arsenal, Slot’s future has come under the microscope – and there has been some serious discontent, certainly, among the fanbase, about replacing the Dutchman as manager.

Despite that, Marino Pusic, who was Slot’s right-hand man at both AZ and Feyenoord, has leapt to the defence of the beleaguered Liverpool boss and has condemned calls for the Reds to axe the manager, insisting Liverpool fans have a short memory and that Slot should be given more respect.

“I think Arne deserves much more credit at Liverpool right now than he is getting,” Pusic, now managing Al-Jazira in the UAE, told Voetbal International.

“Many people forget how frequently Liverpool has become champion of England in recent decades. Arne did it right away in his first season, but Jurgen Klopp has also only won the Premier League title once.

“Before that, Liverpool last won the league title in 1990. And now it is expected that Arne will win the title twice in a row. Especially because so much money has been spent. That doesn’t always work.

“They would do well at Liverpool to remain calm and give Arne and his staff, with Sipke Hulshoff and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, their confidence.”

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Slot No.2 rejected Anfield role

TEAMtalk understands that FSG has no plans to replace Slot this summer, with four other journalists also singing from the same hymn sheet.

And in a fresh update on Monday, David Ornstein has explained why Liverpool will likely remain loyal to the Dutchman despite their underwhelming campaign.

“The intention of the club and Fenway Sports Group is to stick with Arne Slot into next season and give him longer,” Ornstein said, while also delivering a big update on transfer targets.

“He’s on a contract until 2027. I think they feel there are clear mitigations. The transition work was always going to be huge after Jurgen Klopp’s departure and the transfer windows across the course of all of Slot’s windows is four now.”

Meanwhile, Slot’s former No.2 Pusic has revealed he declined the chance to join Slot at Anfield in 2024, despite holding enormous respect for a man he considers one of the world’s best coaches.

“It was a real pleasure to work with Arne,” he said. “We have a special bond. That has since become a form of friendship. As far as I am concerned, he is one of the best coaches in the world.

“I am talking about his demeanour, his football philosophy, how he conveys it, and his manners. I can only speak lyrically about him.”

Latest Liverpool news: Reds watch second Leipzig star; big Konate future update

In transfer news, Liverpool are racing to sign a second RB Leipzig star this summer after Yan Diomande, having sent scouts to watch him this weekend, sources can confirm, though they will need to fight off Manchester United for his signature.

The Reds are also credited with an interest in a second winger signing this summer, with connections of Richard Hughes potentially helping to get a deal done for the 10-goal star.

Elsewhere, Ornstein has also dropped a stunning update on Ibrahima Konate’s contract negotiations at Liverpool that could have major transfer ramifications.

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