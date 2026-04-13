Liverpool plan FOUR signings after making Arne Slot sack decision as FSG identify perfect Andy Robertson replacement

Liverpool have decided that they will not sack Arne Slot as the manager, according to a reliable journalist, as the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are aiming to raid RB Leipzig for left-back David Raum.

Slot won the Premier League title with Liverpool last season, but the Reds have been hugely disappointing this season.

Liverpool have long been out of the Premier League title race this season and may not finish in the top five.

Having lost the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in Paris last week, the defending Premier League champions look set to exit Europe’s premier club competition, too.

FSG plan to keep Arne Slot as Liverpool manager

However, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported that FSG plan to stick with Slot next season and are planning to make four major signings in the summer of 2026.

Ornstein said on NBC Sports: “The intention of the club and Fenway Sports Group is to stick with Arne Slot into next season and give him longer.

“He’s on a contract until 2027. I think they feel there are clear mitigations.

“The transition work was always going to be huge after Jurgen Klopp’s departure, and the transfer windows across the course of all of Slot’s windows is four now.”

Ornstein added: “The net spend is about £150m, even though last summer was really high, and I think they plan to continue investing because they see this as a developing project and squad.

“There are more signings, no doubt on the way. They feel there are 3-4 first-team players that are needed for them to be really competitive again.

“We know that a wide player, because of Salah’s departure and also how Diaz wasn’t replaced, will also be high on the agenda.”

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Liverpool target David Raum to replace Andy Robertson

One of those four major signings for Liverpool in the summer of 2026 will be a left-back.

With Andy Robertson out of contract at the end of the season, Liverpool are on the hunt for a new left-back.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool have identified RB Leipzig star David Raum as the left-back to replace Robertson.

Sources have told us that Liverpool believe that the 27-year-old Germany international would be able to compete with Milos Kerkez for a place in the starting line-up.

We understand that Liverpool scouted Raum in action for RB Leipzig at the weekend.

However, Manchester United are also interested in Raum, as the Red Devils look for a left-back to compete with Luke Shaw.

Leipzig, though, want to keep Raum for next season and beyond.

Yan Diomande responds to Liverpool interest

Raum is not the only Leipzig star that Liverpool are keen on, with sources telling us that the Merseyside club are determined to bring Yan Diomande to Anfield, too.

With Mohamed Salah set to leave at the end of the season, Liverpool have identified the Ivory Coast international as the ideal replacement for the Egyptian forward.

Diomande has now responded to rumours linking him with clubs such as Liverpool, and the 19-year-old’s comments will encourage FSG.

The winger told Africa Foot: “I’m here, and first and foremost, I’m healthy and working hard every day.

“Hearing these rumours about big clubs like PSG, Chelsea, Liverpool, and others interested in me gives me even more motivation to work.

“I keep smiling, stay upbeat, and keep pushing forward.”

Diomande added: “My job is on the pitch, and I’m fully committed to my current club.

“As for the rest, I have a team that takes care of everything; I don’t stress about it. I play for Leipzig and enjoy it.”