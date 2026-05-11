FSG’s stance on whether to sack or back Arne Slot has been detailed by Fabrizio Romano, who has offered a fresh take on Xabi Alonso’s chances of taking the Liverpool job and in light of a woeful new statistic which weakens the Dutchman’s future.

The Reds are on the cusp of securing a place in next season’s Champions League, though the truth of the matter is that the 2025/26 campaign has been one to quickly eradicate from the Liverpool memory bank.

Long since out of the Premier League title race and having failed to progress past the quarter-finals of any of the three cup competitions, Liverpool’s downturn from the country’s best to, let’s face it, little better than Premier League mediocrity, has seen serious questions of Slot being asked.

Indeed, while the Liverpool Echo claimed back in the autumn and in the midst of a run of nine defeats in 12 games that he was ‘one week from the sack’, Slot has since clung on.

And while improvements since have been slow on the uptake, our correspondent Graeme Bailey has led the way by insisting from the off that FSG not only plan to stand by Slot, but that the Reds manager is confidently preparing for what he expects will be a return to major trophy contention next season.

Now, after another disappointing result against Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday, and with a growing portion of the fanbase growing restless, Romano has provided a new update on the chances of Slot being sacked and replaced by Alonso, who continues to wait in the wings.

“At the moment, the feeling at Liverpool, I can confirm, is that it is absolutely in the direction that they want to continue with Slot,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Why? Because so far – and it’s May now; it’s no longer February, March, or April – in May, Liverpool have not made contact with any other manager.

“There were many rumours on Liverpool making contact with Alonso coming from Germany, but I can guarantee that Liverpool this year never made any direct approach with Alonso or with his agents.”

DON’T MISS: Serious Arne Slot sack question raised at Liverpool as journalist reveals major concerns

Slot sack? First, he must win back Liverpool fans

All things considered, this has been a soulless season at Anfield and their fans have had very little to cheer about. Worse yet, there are very few signs under the Slot regime that an improvement is around the corner.

In fact, with Liverpool well down on running data and also having conceded a mind-blowing 18 goals from set-pieces this season, the Reds have very clear and obvious ways to improve next season.

And that’s before you even mention the pitiful 18 matches they have lost across all competitions this season, too.

Getting those metrics right can certainly get supporters back onside, and that is one major area that Danny Murphy fears is beyond recovery.

The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele has also challenged Slot to “show the fans that he is the man who can turn it around”, while a frustrated John Aldridge has explained why he can’t wait for the 2025/26 season to be over.

If Liverpool are to improve next season, they will certainly need some key new signings, and our sources can reveal that bolstering the midfield is now a key plan for FSG this summer.

To that end, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed of the four midfield targets the Reds have identified as Richard Hughes looks to add more athleticism and muscle to the engine room.

Replacing Mohamed Salah is also another major target for Liverpool this summer and, given the importance of the Egyptian to their cause down the years, one they simply have to get right.

While Salah has been a shadow of himself this season, his value to the club cannot be underestimated, and he will go down as one of the club’s greatest ever players.

Now, in their quest to replace him, a report claims Liverpool are ‘hotter than ever’ for the signing of a Paris Saint-Germain superstar forward who is now said to be ‘very keen’ on making Anfield his next destination.

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