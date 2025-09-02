Liverpool face a difficult task in securing Marc Guehi in the January transfer window after their dramatic deadline day miss – and with two European behemoths ready to enter the running, the defender’s ‘goodbye video’ to Crystal Palace has also now been leaked.

The Reds were comfortably the Premier League’s biggest spenders this summer after shelling out well in excess of £400m, and having broken the British transfer record twice, including the new £125m mark set by their deadline day capture of striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle.

Incredibly, Liverpool came within a whisker of spending even more, having finally agreed a £35m deal with Crystal Palace defender Guehi, who had agreed a five-year deal at Anfield and already passed a medical. But with the deal on the cusp of being finalised and announced to the public, the Eagles put the brakes on the deal and ultimately called it off after failing to land a replacement of their own.

The ultra-professional Guehi will now return to Selhurst Park, where he will remain until January at the very least.

Indeed, while we understand Arne Slot and Co. very much remain on his trail and are actively planning a fresh assault to bring him to Anfield in the winter window, a new report has revealed that getting a deal over the line a few months from now is now laced with even more jeopardy off the back of strong new interest from the continent.

And according to The Sun, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are ready to present cheeky moves to sign Guehi from under Liverpool’s noses – and hope to do so by securing the 23-cap England star on a Bosman free transfer and with the player eligible to sign pre-contract terms with overseas sides from January 1.

Liverpool’s own Ibou Konate, whose deal at Anfield also expires next summer, is also on Real Madrid’s radar and landing a second Reds star at the end of their contract for the second successive summer cannot be ruled out.

However, it’s stated that Guehi could be seen as a more dependable option and that his signing may appeal more to Bernabeu boss Xabi Alonso.

READ MORE 🔴 Real reason Marc Guehi transfer to Liverpool collapsed and what happens next

Leaked Marc Guehi exit video comes to light

In the meantime, it has emerged that Guehi had already recorded a goodbye video to Eagles supporters ahead of his anticipated move to Anfield.

In the video, which has since been leaked, the 25-year-old star had stated: “I’m a south London boy; grew up in south London; captained the club from a young age. They’ve been fantastic for me and my family. Definitely a pleasure to play for this football club.”

You can see the full video, below.

🎥 Leaked: The Marc Guehi “Goodbye” video pic.twitter.com/JBBi1ycQe6 — indykaila News (@indykaila) September 1, 2025

Meanwhile, Palace’s decision to keep Guehi came after boss Oliver Glasner put pressure on the club’s board to abandon the sale, with some reports even suggesting he threatened to quit Selhurst Park if the deal went through.

The Austrian turned the screw on the Palace boardroom after Sunday’s impressive 3-0 win at Villa Park, telling the media: “We have to keep him. I told this to the chairman. It’s not for me.

“I like Marc, he’s such a professional player, and is such a nice guy but it’s for the future of Crystal Palace, it’s for playing a successful season. We have to keep him.

“We’ve talked about this situation and said, ‘Okay, we’re just selling Marc if we have the right replacement’. If we don’t have the right replacement for me it’s clear to keep him.”

Liverpool warned Isak signing creates big new issue; huge Elliott sacrifice

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been warned that the signing of Isak could create more trouble than it is worth, with at least one of the club’s big-name summer signings likely to feel “under threat” by the arrival of the Sweden striker.

The capture of the Swede also paved the way for Harvey Elliott to leave Anfield, though the Reds were forced to significantly sacrifice their own demands over the 22-year-old midfielder, who has joined Aston Villa on an initial season’s loan.

You can see all Liverpool’s complete list of ins and outs right here in what has proven a record-breaking summer at Anfield.

How Guehi measured up vs Van Dijk and Konate last season