The task of signing Marc Guehi is becoming more and more difficult for Liverpool after Fabrizio Romano set the record straight on what happens with the Crystal Palace centre-back in 2026.

Liverpool came within a whisker of landing Guehi on deadline day in the summer window. A club-to-club agreement had been sealed and personal terms were in place. Guehi even passed a medical before the move broke down when Crystal Palace failed to sign a suitable replacement.

Guehi thus remained in situ at Selhurst Park but has not let the collapsed move affect his displays.

The centre-back has shone in the early going for Oliver Glasner’s high-flying side this season but his future will lay away from south London next summer.

Guehi will not sign a new contract with the Eagles and as such, will depart via free agency. A club could sign the defender for a cut-price fee in January but given his importance to Palace – he’s their star defender and captain – the expectation is Guehi sees out his contract before leaving on a free.

The Times’ Paul Joyce – a trusted source on all things Liverpool – previously insisted the Reds will go back in for Guehi next summer, rather than bid in January.

However, failure to complete the deal over the summer has left the door ajar for others to strike. Per Sky Germany, Bayern Munich have already held initial talks with Guehi’s representatives, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are also circling.

Those claims have been backed up Fabrizio Romano, and the bad news for Liverpool’s doesn’t end there…

“At the end of the season Marc Guehi will leave on a free transfer,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“That’s very clear, this decision is not going to change, and so it’s obvious to have many clubs [interested].

“I’m receiving questions on Bayern, Barcelona, Real Madrid… I can tell you there are several top clubs.

“I told you immediately after the [summer] window closed that Liverpool will be there, because Liverpool WILL be there for Guehi.

“Liverpool are one of the clubs in conversations to sign the player on a free next summer. But it’s not only Liverpool, it’s several clubs involved in this race.

“There is interest from Bayern for sure, there is interest from Spanish top clubs, there is interest from English top clubs as well, not only Liverpool. Italian top clubs also calling for Marc Guehi, and ready to offer important salaries. So there is going to be a crazy battle.”

Romano went on to state it’s too early to declare which team will win the race, with five or six fully expected to make a big play.

The reporter also stressed the finances put forward by Guehi’s various suitors will also play a major part in determining the centre-back’s future.

In other words, if Liverpool don’t match or come close to matching what others propose both in terms of the sign-on fee and salary, there’ll be no guarantee Guehi winds up at Anfield.

Liverpool staring down barrel of double miss

Liverpool could well pay the price for failing to secure Guehi when they had the chance, though in truth, the Reds were largely blameless in that affair.

As mentioned, agreements had been struck and a medical passed. Guehi had even recorded a goodbye message to Palace fans that leaked on social media in the aftermath of his failed move.

The reason Palace pulled the plug on the move was through failure to sign an adequate replacement. Brighton’s Igor Julio was the player the Eagles had lined up but the Brazilian performed a late U-turn and joined West Ham via the loan route instead.

Palace boss Glasner kicked up a fuss behind the scenes at Selhurst Park and there were even suggestions he told the club he’d walk if Guehi were sold and a replacement not signed.

Glasner got his way to delay Guehi’s exit by 12 months. It’s clear the defender will still leave Palace, though where to is now anyone’s guess.

If Liverpool do miss out on the England ace for a second time, TEAMtalk has taken a look at all the alternative centre-backs Liverpool are showing varying levels of interest in…

READ MORE: Every centre-back linked with Liverpool for 2026 amid Konate exit doubts

VOTE: Where will Guehi play next season? ⬇️

Latest Liverpool news – EIGHT reasons Salah is struggling and more…

In other news, TEAMtalk has taken a deep dive into Mohamed Salah’s struggles this season and discovered no fewer than EIGHT reasons why.

Elsewhere, only one of Liverpool’s many summer signings has done enough to enter TEAMtalk’s top 10 signings of the season based on their performances so far.

DON’T MISS: Feisty Van Dijk shrugs off massive Liverpool issue EVERYONE fears is really behind their struggles