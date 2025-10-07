Marcus Rashford has ‘no desire’ to return to Manchester United and Barcelona are leaning towards re-signing the winger, but not through their option to buy…

Rashford joined Barcelona at the second time of asking over the summer when completing a one-year loan switch. The forward had hoped to join Barcelona six months prior in the winter window of 2025, but failure to shift Ansu Fati made the move unworkable in Catalonia.

Rashford thus joined Aston Villa for six months and that deal contained an option to buy worth £40m. Having failied to qualify for the Champions League and secure the riches that competition provides, Villa chose not to take up their option.

The way was therefore paved for Rashford to realise his dream and move abroad to Spain. After a sluggish start, Rashford has returned eight goal contributions (three goals, five assists) in his last seven appearances for Barcelona.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently provided a telling update on whether or not Barcelona intend to sign Rashford outright at season’s end. Their loan agreement contains an option to buy worth €30m / £26m.

“They’re very happy with Rashford, who scored against Sevilla,” began Romano on his YouTube channel. “Barcelona were a disaster, lost the game 4-1, but Rashford scored again.

“In his last seven games he’s produced eight goal contributions (three goals, five assists). So Rashford is doing very well, very good impact and it’s still the beginning, just two months into new chapter at Barcelona.

“Rashford is very happy with his situation, with the city, the league, the club, manager, teammates… Rashford LOVES his new life at Barcelona.

“Rashford is fully focused on Barca, not even thinking about Manchester United return from the loan and maybe make it again at Man Utd one day. The full focus is on Barcelona.”

On Barcelona’s intentions, Romano added: “I can you tell you the feeling internally at Barcelona is very positive, with the behaviour of Marcus Rashford, not just the performances.

“The numbers are very good, but also how he’s behaving, very serious, very professional, training very hard.

“Barca people can see how Rashford really wants to succeed at Barcelona. So they’re very happy with each other and I think there is a very good chance to see Barcelona and Rashford continue together in the future.”

But according to a separate update from Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona believe they can twist Man Utd’s arm and secure more favourable terms…

Barcelona want a favour from Man Utd

Sport began by reaffirming Rashford is happy at the Camp Nou and insisted he has ‘no desire’ to return to Manchester when the loan ends.

The report also detailed Barcelona’s happiness with the player so far, but suggestions Barca are prepared to pay €30m may be wide of the mark.

Sport claimed Barcelona’s plan is to either negotiate yet another loan for Rashford or sign the player outright for a fee below the €30m the option is set at.

Of course, the latter approach would require fresh talks between the two clubs and would also hinge on Man Utd being willing to accept an even smaller fee.

Neither another loan or a sale at a discounted price would please Man Utd and Ruben Amorim.

The United boss has already moved on from Rashford having signed Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha to play in the positions Rashford would fight for.

The sooner Man Utd get Rashford off their books the better, especially given the player is one of the club’s highest earners. A loan would delay the inevitable for 12 more months at least.

Accepting a discounted bid below the €30m option would dampen Man Utd’s spending power heading into the summer of 2026.

The sales of homegrown players like Rashford are extra lucrative for the clubs, with the proceeds logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books.

One of the reasons bitter rivals Liverpool were able to spend so heavily over the summer was through the mountains of cash they received from selling homegrown stars, like Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton and Ben Doak.

