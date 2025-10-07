Bayern Munich are emerging as serious contenders to sign Marc Guehi after a trusted Sky Sports journalist revealed the Crystal Palace man has held initial talks over a move to Bavaria, and with three sources revealing Liverpool’s dilemma over a potential January deal.

The England defender came within a whisker of a move to Anfield on transfer deadline day when the Reds agreed a fee worth £35m with the Eagles that would have given the south-east London side an additional 10% cut of any future transfer. And with a medical passed and personal terms agreed, Palace pulled the plug on the deal at the last moment, leaving both Guehi and Liverpool disappointed.

Despite that failure, the Reds have maintained their interest in signing Guehi in 2026, when his Palace deal expires. And while the player will continue to give his all to Oliver Glasner’s side in the meantime, it seems near-certain this will prove the 25-year-old’s final season at Selhurst Park.

However, whether he moves to Anfield next summer is now looking more uncertain than ever before and that deadline day miss looks set to prove even more costly than initially expected for Arne Slot and Co.

Indeed, Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has now revealed that Bayern Munich head of sport, Max Eberl, is a ‘big admirer’ of the 26-times capped England star, while going on to reveal that talks had taken place and he was now ‘looking concetely’ at a deal.

Writing on X, Plettenberg revealed: ‘FC Bayern are already looking concretely at Marc Guehi. Max Eberl is a big admirer, and initial talks with the player’s representatives have already taken place.

‘Bayern are interested in a free transfer in 2026, but that depends on what happens with Upamecano/Kim.

‘There is competition: Liverpool and Barcelona are seriously involved, and Real Madrid are also in the race.’

Could Liverpool look to sign Marc Guehi in January?

Available to sign a pre-contract agreement from January 1, the race to sign Guehi has now seriously heated up and Liverpool will not have a clear pathway to the brilliant defender.

But will the interest from Bavaria and from the Spanish giants force the Reds into making an earlier-than-expected move?

According to David Ornstein, the simple answer is no.

And speaking over the weekend, The Athletic journalist does not even think the injury to Italian youngster Giovanni Leoni will force the Reds into a move for the Palace star in the winter window, despite the chance of landing the player on a cut-price deal.

“They tried for Marc Guehi. It collapsed on deadline day and I think Liverpool would go back in for him in the summer of 2026. I’m not expecting him to leave Crystal Palace in January. Actually, I’m not expecting Liverpool to go for a centre back in January as things stand,” Ornstein stated.

“Of course, these things could change, but I don’t think it’s a plan.”

On the competition Liverpool will face, he added: “They [Liverpool] won’t have a clear run at Guehi, because there’s going to be competition perhaps from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City.”

Despite that, another journalist, Ben Jacobs, insists the Reds are holding ‘internal discussions’ over the possibility of signing a new defender in the January window, revealing that four other names aside from Guehi had now been added to their wishlist.

Furthermore, according to our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher, sources have stated that suggestions that Liverpool will wait until Guehi’s contract expires in the summer of 2026, making him a free agent, ‘may be misguided’, and with ‘transfer chess pieces already in motion’ over a prospective deal.

Fletcher wrote: ‘La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are said to be eyeing Guehi for a January move, adding urgency to Liverpool’s quest to secure the services of the former Chelsea centre-back. However, these reports are to be read with caution.

‘Palace, aware of the risk of losing their captain for nothing next summer, face mounting pressure to cash in during the January transfer window.

‘Clubs often leverage media narratives to spark bidding wars or inflate fees, and Palace’s posturing could be a tactic to extract maximum value.

‘However, Liverpool, known for their shrewd transfer dealings, hold a trump card: Guehi’s desire to join them.

‘Liverpool’s strategy could hinge on a calculated lowball offer in January. By presenting a modest bid, they might tempt Palace to accept less than their desired valuation rather than lose Guehi for free months later.

‘Additionally, Liverpool could reach an agreement in principle with Guehi in January for a summer move, thereby securing his services without a transfer fee.

‘This dual approach – a low offer or an agreement in principle for the summer – puts the Reds in a commanding position.’

Latest Liverpool news:

Liverpool’s need for a new defender could be exacerbated by the potential loss of Ibrahima Konate, who himself falls out of contract in 2026.

While there have been reports lately that the Reds still have confidence he will extend his stay, fresh reports from Spain now state that Real Madrid are poised to launch ‘Operation Konate’ as they begin firm attempts at luring him to the Bernabeu, with Kylian Mbappe a central figure.

While Jacobs has namedropped four new defenders on Liverpool’s radar should they miss out on Guehi, Slot’s side are also being linked with a move for a fifth option in the form of another Crystal Palace star, recently branded a ‘Rolls Royce’.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are now reportedly open to the departure of Mo Salah before his contract expires in 2027 – while a transfer journalist has named the three quality stars who comprise Arne Slot’s shortlist of options to replace the talismanic Egyptian frontman.

