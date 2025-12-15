Romano reveals what happens next for Salah, Liverpool after agent jets in for critical ‘meeting’

The Mo Salah saga at Liverpool is not over yet, with Fabrizio Romano revealing all on what happens next while the winger is with Egypt at AFCON.

We’re just over one week removed from Salah’s explosive comments that plunged his future at Liverpool into serious doubt. All the signs over the subsequent nine days have pointed towards Salah and Liverpool continuing their relationship.

Indeed, Salah was recalled for the clash with Brighton at the weekend and made his mark when assisting Hugo Ekitike’s goal via a corner.

The view from inside the dressing room is Salah will still be a Liverpool player after the January window has closed, while Arne Slot replied with a resounding “yes!” when recently asked if he wants Salah to stay.

But while it’s anticipated Salah remains in situ and the relations between he and his manager have improved, the situation has not been totally resolved.

And according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, is poised to fly to England to hold a crunch meeting with Liverpool’s top brass.

The meeting will be held without Salah’s direct involvement, with the winger now fully focussed on winning the AFCON with Egypt.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What’s going to happen is that in England, the agent of Mo Salah, Ramy Abbas Issa, will have conversations with the Liverpool management to discuss the situation of Mo.

“So after he was out of the squad against Inter and then back against Brighton and delivering an assist, breaking another record… now it’s going to be time for Salah’s agent to talk to the club and to take a decision together on what’s going to happen next.

“Again guys, I maintain my information on what Liverpool believe. They say ‘we are not in a hurry to sell Salah or find an [exit] solution for Salah, if he wants to stay in these conditions then we’re more than happy.’

“If he wants to go, which he was maybe suggesting in the interview but it wasn’t even that clear, but was insinuating, let’s say it like this, Liverpool say ‘okay, let’s bring a proposal to the table, show us the proposal and this could be the topic, let us know what you have for us.’

“But at the moment, no official proposals apart from Saudi interest arrived on Liverpool’s table for Salah.

“So this is also why there’s going to be a meeting with his agent to try and understand how to move forward.”

Where Salah will go IF he leaves Liverpool

Sources have informed our insider, Graeme Bailey, that Salah’s camp have been swamped with enquiries over the past nine days.

Clubs in major European leagues want to understand whether there’s any chance a deal can be made in the winter window.

However, it’s also becoming crystal clear clubs in Europe will not be able to afford the level of salary Salah will command. He currently pockets roughly £400,000-a-week at Liverpool and will be in no mood to accept a pay cut.

As such, it’s our understanding that in the unlikely event Salah does leave Liverpool next month, he’s ‘almost certain’ to land in Saudi Arabia.

