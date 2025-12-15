Man Utd get second chance to sign €42m dynamo as sources reveal ‘talks’ happening

Manchester United are trying to sign Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window after failing to land him in the summer of 2025, sources have told TEAMtalk, but there is interest in the Atletico Madrid midfielder from four other Premier League clubs.

We have consistently reported Man Utd’s desire and determination to sign a top midfielder in 2026. Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Joao Gomes, Adam Wharton and Noah Sadiki are among the midfielders that are on Man Utd’s wishlist, as manager Ruben Amorim aims to continue to rebuild the team.

Conor Gallagher is also a player that Man Utd are keen on, having tried to sign the former Chelsea star from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2025.

Gallagher starred for Chelsea in the Premier League before moving to Atletico in 2024 for a transfer fee of €42million (£37m, $49.3m).

The 25-year-old midfielder started 19 LaLiga games and four Champions League matches for Diego Simeone’s side last season, but the dynamic and all-action England international midfielder has struggled for regular playing time so far in the 2025/26 campaign.

Gallagher has started only four matches in the league and just three in the Champions League for Atletico this season.

We can confirm that Gallagher is ready to move in January in order to try to make it into the England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals next summer.

Gallagher is happy in the Spanish capital and is ready to battle for his place under Simeone in the long term, but with the World Cup next summer, he is desperate to make the flight to North America.

The former Chelsea star has been on the thinking of England manager Thomas Tuchel and was selected in the squad that came up against Andorra and Senegal in June.

Gallagher was a target for Man Utd in the final days of the summer transfer window, but talks were deemed too late in the window.

The 25-year-old was determined to battle for his place, and we are told long-term he still believes he could have a future at Atletico.

But in the short-term, Gallagher is open to a loan move, given he is just not starting for Atletico.

Of the Spanish club’s last 14 games, Gallagher has started just three

We can now reveal that Gallagher’s camp have had contact with England’s coaches, and they firmly believe he has a realistic chance of a recall under Tuchel, who has been an admirer of the player since their time together at Chelsea.

However, Tuchel cannot call up Gallagher unless he is playing, and weekly appearances from the bench won’t cut it.

Sources have told us intermediaries are holding talks and putting together options to present to Gallagher for January.

We can confirm that interest is significant in Gallagher, with a number of Premier League clubs keen, but he wants to play for the right club.

Man Utd remain firmly in the hunt and a loan deal would appeal to them too, but we can reveal is also some interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

The likes of Everton and West Ham United are keeping tabs on the situation too, while there is interest abroad, but it is believed Gallagher would prefer a move back to England.

Terry Gibson backs Conor Gallagher for Premier League return

Gallagher’s desire to return to the Premier League has been backed by LaLiga expert Terry Gibson, a former Tottenham and Man Utd forward.

Gibson told The Manchester Evening News on December 1: “I have to say, lately, I feel for him that he’s not playing on a more regular basis.

“Because it appears every game, Atletico have a fantastic squad, arguably the biggest, strongest squad in La Liga, and he’s suffered because of that. And when he plays, he never lets them down.

“Koke has been playing ahead of him. Koke has his attributes; he’s played 700 games, at the weekend, for Atletico Madrid. And Simeone just can’t let go of him. So it’s a security blanket for Simeone.

“Koke has been a wonderful player, but Conor Gallagher does offer a little bit more, now.

“He gets around the pitch a lot quicker than Koke does and he has a goal-scoring threat. He’s been happy to play in a wider midfield position.”

Gibson added: “He’s been fabulous. A bit overlooked because we’ve got Marcus Rashford and we’ve got Jude Bellingham.

“He’s been overlooked when it comes to the English contingent that are playing in La Liga. But he’s been really good.

“I guess it all depends on Conor Gallagher. Whether he’s content with that role in Atleti’s team, which a lot of big players have to be at Atletico Madrid.

“And would he want to make a return back to the Premier League? But he’s been good.

“It’s actually good to talk about him because, as I say, he does get overlooked when it comes to the other two big hitters.”

