Liverpool have ZERO intention of selling Mohamed Salah, though the Reds can expect to bank a whopping £100m when cashing in amid six new revelations about the transfer saga.

Salah’s future came to a head over the past seven days in the wake of his explosive comments last weekend. At one stage, it appeared Salah and Liverpool were destined to part ways next month, with a long-anticipated move to Saudi Arabia finally coming to fruition.

But according to The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, Salah will not be sold next month if Liverpool have their way.

That was relayed as part of six revelations that can now be taken as fact in the saga. Steele’s six need-to-knows on the whole situation are as follows:

– Liverpool have zero intention of selling Salah in January and remain committed to resolving the situation (Friday was a huge step in the right direction there) especially given he signed a new deal worth more than £400,000 a week a matter of months ago.

– Salah loves Liverpool and believes the English way of life suits him and his family including his young daughters, who are settled. But he would not be totally against a move to Saudi Arabia and has never firmly ruled it out since they first tried in 2023.

– Saudi Arabian clubs are confident of landing Salah SHOULD he still want to leave Liverpool, and think they will need to pay close towards £100million to do so. This could also occur in the summer if not January.

– American sides, including Egyptian-owned San Diego and Chicago Fire, have weighed up whether to push for a marquee signing ahead of the upcoming North American World Cup – but believe the financial package will most likely price them out.

– Egypt manager Hossam Hassan had a lengthy phone call with Salah this week, according to sources close to the 177-cap former player, and the reaction in the north African nation is ‘more intense than you would believe’.

– Most of the Liverpool dressing room backs Slot and simultaneously adores the club legend Salah. Senior figures have urged them to not pick sides and do only what is best for the team’s success.

Brighton clash offered more clues

Salah was recalled to Liverpool’s squad for the clash with Brighton on Saturday, and following Joe Gomez’s injury, made it off the bench quicker than any would have anticipated.

Salah made a point throughout the match of looking for teammates when ordinarily he might shoot. If his display and body language were anything to go by, Salah has made it clear he’s Liverpool first, individual second.

Furthermore, the post-match comments made by Arne Slot and Ibrahima Konate strongly suggested Liverpool and Salah will continue on beyond January.

Salah will now jet off for AFCON and asked if Salah has played his final match in red, Slot told Sky Sports: “I think you already know the answer to that.”

In another interview and in a reply to questions about whether Salah will return to Liverpool after AFCON, Slot simply stated: “Yes!”

Konate too was asked a similar question by the French media and replied: “Personally, no, I don’t think so. Today you saw how much he loves this club.

“What happened with him – you have to understand the frustration sometimes felt by players who have such a career, who have done so much.

“He is a player that everyone loves, the coach loves, he loves the coach, everyone loves each other at this club.”

