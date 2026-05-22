Liverpool ‘secret’ talks to sack Slot, hire Iraola as Romano confirms deal is ‘here we go’ done

Liverpool have initiated the operation to sack Arne Slot and appoint Andoni Iraola, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a Reds deal is ‘here we go’ done, and there’s a big update on Curtis Jones too.

Slot out, Iraola in?

As speculation continues to swirl over the future of Arne Slot at Liverpool, a report has claimed sporting director, Richard Hughes, is in ‘secret’ talks to fire the Dutchman and appoint Andoni Iraola.

Claims Liverpool had taken the decision to sack Slot exploded on social media on Thursday. Since then, The Athletic’s James Pearce and transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, have insisted do such call has been made.

However, the initial claims about Slot’s future centred on him being removed from power after Sunday’s end-of-season clash with Brentford. Romano has since confirmed the end-of-season review may yet prove fatal fot Slot’s employment on Merseyside.

And according to FootMercato, Liverpool and more specifically Richard Hughes are going all in on Iraola who’ll leave Bournemouth at season’s end.

Hughes – who was the man who appointed Iraola during his own time on the south coast – is said to have ‘secretly activated’ talks to appoint the 43-year-old. Iraola is understood to be the chosen one among the decision-makers.

This news came after our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed earlier in the week that Liverpool owners FSG were giving serious consideration to sacking Slot when the campaign concludes.

Bailey also insisted Iraola features highly on Liverpool’s list of potential next managers, along with Julian Nagelsmann (Germany), Sebastian Hoeness (Stuttgart) and Matthias Jaissle (Al-Ahli).

If Liverpool are to push the button on Iraola, they’ll have to act fast, with The Telegraph confirming the Spanaird is now a wanted man at Bayer Leverkusen.

READ NEXT: Liverpool stunned as rival suitor moves for Iraola after Slot sack ‘decision’ reached

Liverpool signing ‘here we go’ done

In rosier news for the Reds, Fabrizio Romano, among others, has confirmed Liverpool have sealed a deal to sign 17-year-old attacking midfielder, Samuel Martinez.

Martínez, an attacking midfielder who is on the books of Atletico Nacional at the moment, won the Under-17 South American Championship with Colombia in 2026.

Borussia Dortmund made a play to sign the youngster, and hold a reputation for being an excellent place for rising talent to develop.

Yet it was the allure of playing in red that proved too strong, with Liverpool wrapping up a deal on Friday.

Romano wrote on X: “Liverpool agree deal to sign Samuel Martínez from Atletico Nacional, here we go!”

News of Liverpool landing Martinez was initially broken by Colombian reporter, Pipe Sierra. He revealed Liverpool have agreed to pay $1m / £750,000, and the attacking midfielder will sign a five-year deal.

Martinez will officially link up with his new teammates at Anfield when he turns 18, meaning he’ll arrive in England in the summer of 2027.

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Curtis Jones transfer latest

In other news, TEAMtalk understands it’s becoming increasingly certain Liverpool will sell Curtis Jones this summer, and Inter Milan is by far his likeliest destination.

Jones only has a year left on his deal and Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed he and Liverpool are “far, far away” from agreeing an extension.

On Friday, Bailey revealed those talks have now been shelved, with both the club and player now taking a step back to assess the situation while weighing up a departure.

Aston Villa and Newcastle have both shown interest in offering Jones a fresh start within England. However, it’s Serie A champions Inter who are frontrunners having come close to snapping Jones up in January.

Bailey explained: “Inter first made contact regarding Jones back in January and TEAMtalk can confirm they have now returned in an attempt to accelerate talks over a possible summer move.

“Inter are understood to view Jones as an ideal fit for their midfield structure due to his technical quality, tactical flexibility and experience competing at elite level despite still being in the prime years of his career.

“Sources close to the situation indicate Jones himself is highly intrigued by the prospect of playing in Serie A and would be open to testing himself in Italy should a suitable agreement be reached.

“Inter’s recent success working with English talent and players arriving from the Premier League is also believed to have strengthened their appeal.”

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