Man Utd are in the race to sign Atalanta star Ederson

Manchester United have launched their opening offer for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, and given the size of the bid, INEOS clearly aren’t messing around.

Ederson, 26, is fast emerging as a genuine candidate to become one of Man Utd’s two major signings in central midfield this summer.

Our sources at TEAMtalk revealed 11 days ago that the Brazil international had said yes to the idea of joining Man Utd.

On Thursday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano echoed our reporting, insisting Ederson is open to joining the Red Devils.

Romano also claimed fresh contacts to iron out which club Ederson will play for next season would take place in the coming days. One thing is for sure, it won’t be Atalanta.

And according to reporters Ben Jacobs and Edu Burgos, Man Utd have acted decisively by launching a verbal offer that appears to have a high chance of being accepted.

“Manchester United’s first verbal offer for Ederson: 45M€,” wrote Burgos on X.

“Today was the first meeting between the parties. Atalanta is analysing the situation. With Ederson, there is still no agreement on personal terms.”

There may not be an agreement on personal terms in place just yet, but as noted, the player is highly receptive to the move.

Prior reports have claimed Atalanta value Ederson at €45m, though there are some that state they might try and hold out for €50m.

But given Ederson wants out and only has one year left on his deal, that looks a touch ambitious on the Serie A side’s behalf.

Providing his take on the situation on X – in which he cited referenced and endorsed Burgos’ update – Ben Jacobs wrote: “Manchester United held a new and positive meeting today with Atalanta on Ederson.

“Progress is being made and talks are heating up. Verbal discussions over valuation underway and things could move quickly. Atalanta want €45m-€50m. @edu17burgos.”

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Ederson first, Sandro Tonali next

According to respected Italian reporter, Gianluca Di Marzio, Ederson forms part of an anticipated double coup involving Sandro Tonali of Newcastle.

Di Marzio stated on Thursday that Man Utd are ‘confident’ of signing both players. And on Friday, he thundered back in with an even more encouraging update.

Di Marzio wrote: “There was a gentleman’s agreement with Newcastle that included the possibility of a transfer to a top club should they fail to qualify for the Champions League, obviously with a very high valuation, around €100 million as a base.

“Manchester United has decided to focus on Tonali, regardless of Ederson. Tonali is the first player Michael Carrick specifically wants at Manchester.

“There’s a good chance the deal will go through: it’s not yet known whether it will be €100 million, or €75-80 million plus bonuses, but it will be a significant transfer nonetheless.”

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