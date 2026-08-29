Liverpool have entered into advanced negotiations for the departure of an attacker NOT named Cody Gakpo, and the deal being discussed is a surprising one.

If Liverpool’s second successive 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon was anything to go by, the Reds still have plenty of work to do while the transfer market remains open.

Bradley Barcola will undergo a medical on Sunday after Liverpool and PSG shook hands on a mega-money deal worth £106m plus £17m in add-ons.

Another winger is wanted, and if one arrives, Cody Gakpo will be given the green light to depart, with Tottenham the heavy favourites to secure his signature ahead of Manchester City at present.

Another attacker who could be on the way out is Harvey Elliott. Just like he was in Liverpool’s fixture versus Newcastle last weekend, Elliott was omitted from the matchday squad to face Forest earlier today.

Speaking earlier this week, Reds boss, Andoni Iraola, declared he “prefers other options” when discussing Elliott’s absence versus the Magpies last weekend.

Clearly, Elliott lacks the manager’s faith, and according to Fabrizio Romano, the playmaker has now agreed personal terms with Valencia.

Harvey Elliott agrees personal terms with Valencia

Taking to X on Friday afternoon, Romano wrote: ‘Valencia have made official approach to try sign Harvey Elliott from Liverpool.

‘Elliott has three proposals but Valencia on it to try beat competition, in talks with player camp and #LFC.’

He quickly followed that up with a second update that read: ‘Harvey Elliott has agreed personal terms with Valencia following positive talks today.

‘Negotiations underway with Liverpool to get the deal done on club side.’

The surprising aspect of this potential move comes in the claims discussions between Liverpool and Valencia centre on a loan deal.

Given Elliott is in the final year of his contract at Anfield, a loan deal could conceivably result in Elliott them leaving Liverpool for nothing when it expires.

Nevertheless, and according to the latest from Goal, Liverpool and Valencia are now entering into the final stages of a discussions around Elliott’s loan.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

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* Arsenal BEAT Liverpool to signing as Fabrizio Romano declares ‘here we go’

* Fabrizio Romano says Cody Gakpo FINAL decision TODAY after Liverpool ‘meetings’

They wrote: ‘Liverpool are now in advanced negotiations with Valencia over a loan deal, with the two clubs working to finalise the transfer.

‘With Elliott’s Liverpool contract set to expire next summer, the move could also prove significant in determining his long-term future at Anfield.’

There are a handful of options open to Liverpool if they’re determined to collect a fee for a player who was valued around the £35m mark just one year ago.

Liverpool could insist Valencia agree to an obligation to buy, or they could attempt to iron out a short-term extension with Elliott prior to his loan exit, meaning he’d still be under contract on Merseyside once the loan ends.