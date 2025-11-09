Liverpool fans regret revealed as ‘big conspiracy theory’ floated about £35m star

Harvey Elliott , who is on loan at Aston Villa from Liverpool

Liverpool fans wish Harvey Elliott was still at Anfield and playing under manager Arne Slot, according to a former Everton CEO, who has also floated “a big conspiracy theory” about his loan spell at Aston Villa.

Elliott has been struggling at Villa following his loan move from Liverpool in the summer of 2025. The 22-year-old winger has played just 97 minutes in the Premier League and only four minutes in the Europa League under manager Unai Emery so far this season.

Aston Villa have the obligation to make Elliott’s loan deal permanent for £35million (€40m, $46m) if he makes a certain number of appearances, with Liverpool having sell-on and buy-back clauses as well.

Former Everton and Villa CEO Keith Wyness has claimed that Liverpool fans have told him that they wish Elliott was still at Anfield.

The 68-year-old has also floated the idea that Villa are not playing Elliott because they do not want to fulfil the criteria to make the loan deal permanent.

Wyness told Football Insider: “I am surprised because I think he’s a good player, but he hasn’t quite taken the eye of Emery.

“Now, there’s also a big conspiracy theory going on right now.

“He’s on loan, and if he gets 10 games, then he triggers the obligation to buy.

“There’s talk that Liverpool want him back as well, so if the loan isn’t confirmed, then he could come back to Liverpool.

“Perhaps Liverpool are wishing that they had him there right now on the bench while they’ve got issues with all these new expensive signings.

“A lot of the Liverpool fans I’ve been speaking to would have been much happier to have Elliott on the field than some of these other players.”

What’s happening with Harvey Elliott at Aston Villa?

While Elliott flourished under former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, the 22-year-old was not a regular for Arne Slot last season.

Elliott, who is also able to play as an attacking midfielder, started just twice in the Premier League and only once in the Champions League for Liverpool under Slot in the 2024/25 campaign.

Slot clearly did not think that Elliott was good enough for him, and the signings of Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz in the summer of 2025 meant that the youngster had to leave.

Villa manager Emery has publicly spoken about Elliott and the need for the Liverpool-owned winger to step up his game.

After Villa’s win against Manchester City last month, Emery urged Elliott to do more after leaving him completely out of his squad for the match.

Emery told The Independent: “He is training well, and he played some matches, but the performances weren’t what we needed.

“Some players are playing as a number 10, and they are playing well, like Buendia and Rogers, also Ross Barkley after he was out.

“In the squad today, we needed to take one player out, and I decided for him. I am happy with him.

“He is training good. His commitment is fantastic, and he is a good guy. Only tactical decision.

“I spoke with him about it. My advice was to keep going, and training and when it is his opportunity, to play well. He is a very good player.

“Our demands are in the high level. Some players, they performed in the same position last year and this year. He needs time to work and wait for his moment.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently told GiveMeSport: “Of course, it’s not an easy moment for him.

“Elliott expected to play way more. But Emery is protecting him in private and in public, still backing him and waiting for him to reach his best level.

“He is going to work harder and try to fix the situation.”

Elliott joined Villa on the final day of the summer transfer window and did not have any pre-season training with the Villans.

It was always going to take time for the youngster to get to grips with Emery’s system, and there is also competition for places, as the Villa manager has noted.

Elliott has already made five appearances for Villa, and it is hard to see him not make five more between now and the end of the season.

