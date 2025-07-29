Liverpool will complete the sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich today after the Colombian arrived at Munich Airport, while sources have shed light on three more Reds stars in line to depart.

Diaz, 28, made it crystal clear to Liverpool he wanted to experience a new challenge. The left winger produced his best season to date in a Reds shirt last term, notching 25 goal contributions across all competitions.

Liverpool did offer Diaz whose contract only has two years remaining a new deal. Per Fabrizio Romano, they also informed the player fresh talks over an improved deal would begin in September or October had he chosen to stay.

However, Diaz’s mind was made up and after seeing an opening offer worth €67.5m rejected, Bayern Munich got Liverpool’s green light with a follow-up bid totalling €75m.

The €75m fee comprises €70m in guaranteed payment plus €5m in add-ons. The add-ons are understood to be easily achievable, meaning Liverpool expect to collect the full €75m / £65m fee when all is said and done.

Diaz has agreed a four-year contract that contains a club option for a fifth season. The Colombian was recorded arriving at Munich airport and will undertake a medical later in the day, with the official contract signing soon after.

At €75m, Diaz will become the third biggest sale in Liverpool’s history. Only the departures of Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez – both to Barcelona – netted the Reds more.

More sales to come

Liverpool have spent lavishly so far this summer, though the biggest arrival in the form of Alexander Isak may still be to come.

Liverpool are prepared to smash the British transfer record for arrivals (Florian Wirtz – £116m) for the second time in quick succession.

Isak only wishes to sign for Liverpool and they are the only club in the running for the electric frontman.

To fund that move and to also ensure Liverpool can replace Diaz and Jarell Quansah with additions on the left wing and at centre-back, plenty more sales after Diaz are expected.

Taking to X on Monday, transfer guru Romano explained: “Even after Luis Diaz’s sale, Federico Chiesa’s plan remains to leave Liverpool as he wants to play more. Serie A, still his favourite destination.”

Elsewhere, Darwin Nunez will be sold to a leading side in Saudi Arabia and TEAMtalk has been informed by sources close to Liverpool that Harvey Elliott can go too.

Classified as a homegrown player, the sale of Elliott would be extra lucrative for Liverpool, with the proceeds logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books.

Liverpool will also listen to offers for Tyler Morton and Ben Doak, while one of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas could depart following the arrival of Milos Kerkez.

