Liverpool manager Arne Slot has decided to include Mohamed Salah in his squad to face Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend, with sources telling TEAMtalk how the Dutchman came to the decision.

Mo Salah was left out of the Liverpool squad for their Champions League game against Inter Milan at San Siro in midweek. It followed the Egyptian winger’s outburst against Slot after he did not come off the bench against Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League last weekend.

Salah criticised Liverpool and accused the club of throwing him under the bus, and questioned Slot’s decision to drop him from the starting line-ups against Sunderland and West Ham United as well.

We understand that Salah will return to the Liverpool squad for the Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday, despite not talking to Slot at any point since following his public falling out with the club last weekend.

We revealed earlier this week that the Liverpool squad believed that Salah would not be involved, given the fact that they were preparing for most of the week without him.

Sources have confirmed to us that Slot spoke with the Liverpool hierarchy and senior squad members to assess the situation before making his final decision over Salah.

The match against Brighton will be Salah’s final game before he heads to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Egypt, and he will be due back in mid-January.

It is understood that once Salah has left Liverpool for AFCON, further talks will take place within the club about his long-term future, which remains in some doubt.

Liverpool, who won the Premier League title last season, have picked up just 23 points from 15 matches so far this campaign and are already 10 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Salah’s form has been disappointing this season, with the 33-year-old Egyptian winger scoring only five goals and providing just three assists in 19 appearances for the Reds.

