Real Madrid have taken a big step forward in their bid to beat Liverpool to the signing of Borussia Dortmund and Germany centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, following the latest reports in Spain.

Schlotterbeck has emerged as one of the most sought-after defensive talents in Europe, with the Anfield outfit targeting the 26-year-old as a potential replacement for soon-to-be free agent Ibrahima Konate.

While the latest reports on the Frenchman suggest a new Liverpool deal could actually be signed off soon, after Konate had been linked with a move to the Estadio Bernabeu, the Reds still remain in the hunt for another centre-back to provide greater competition for places in that position.

However, in terms of striking a deal for Schlotterbeck, it’s looks like Real may well have stolen a march on the Premier League side.

Real Madrid have plans to sign at least one new central defender this summer, as they prepare to move on from veteran duo Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, who will both be out of contract come the end of the season.

A number of targets have been lined up in recent months, although the Spanish giants missed out on Marc Guehi after the England star joined Manchester City, while Dayot Upamecano ended up signing a new contract at Bayern Munich.

While Konate remains in the mix, especially when his Anfield future remains unclear, Schlotterbeck is now very much in focus.

The Dortmund star will be out of contract in the summer of 2027 and is refusing to sign a new deal with the club, prompting the Bundesliga outfit to cash in while they still can.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Strong Dortmund relationship gives Real the edge for Schlotterbeck

And a report from Diario AS states that Real are aware that he ‘would be a market opportunity’, while their ‘positive relationship’ with the Bundesliga side will give them an ‘advantage’ over other suitors and put them a ‘strong position to seal a deal’.

The report adds that Real supremo Florentino Perez and former Dortmund CEO Hans-Joaquim Watzke, who is still revered by officials at the club, get along very well.

However, former Dortmund midfielder Lars Ricken is now at the helm, although it’s thought that he holds a similar relationship and that any transfer should be fairly plain sailing.

Should Schlotterbeck head to the Bernabeu, he would compete with the likes of Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio for a starting spot – assuming, of course, that neither Rudiger or Alaba are retained.

Schlotterbeck already has valuable experience at the highest level, having made 151 appearances for Dortmund so far, while he’s also earnt 23 caps for Germany. He looks set to play a key role in the World Cup for his country, too.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

More Real Madrid news: Top Liverpool star targeted; midfielder battle brewing with Man Utd

TEAMtalk understands that a top Liverpool star is emerging as one of Real Madrid’s preferred options this summer, with the player viewed as an ideal Luka Modric replacement.

Elsewhere, our sources can reveal that Manchester United scouts have been impressed by a top VfB Stuttgart midfield talent, although Real could steal a march on their European rivals.

Finally, a fresh Spanish report claims that an elite Tottenham talent wants to make the move to Real Madrid this summer, with our sources having the latest on any potential switch.