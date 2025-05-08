Jeremie Frimpong would be ‘keen’ on a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to trusted journalist David Ornstein, but there are three other right-backs that sporting director Richard Hughes has identified as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold announced this week that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. While the England international right-back has not revealed his new club, it has been widely reported in the English and Spanish press that he will move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old is one of the best right-backs in the world and has been a huge part of Liverpool’s success, first under Jurgen Klopp and now under Arne Slot.

It would not be easy for Liverpool to replace the dynamic and attacking right-back in the starting line-up, but one of the targets they have identified is said to be willing to move to the newly-crowned Premier League champions.

The Athletic journalist Ornstein has claimed that Bayer Leverkusen right-back Frimpong would be willing to leave the German club for Liverpool this summer.

The former Manchester City prospect has a release clause of £30million in his contract, which would make it easy for Liverpool to get a deal done with Bayer if they have the buy-in from the 24-year-old.

Ornstein told NBC Sports: “If they went for something different, something more multi-faceted, there are players potentially on the market like a Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen.

“He has a €35 million (£30m, $40m)) release clause, something in the region of that, as I understand it.

“I also believe that he would be keen on a move to Liverpool, if they decide to go down that route.

“They will have other options as well, but Frimpong has been mentioned in a number of reports so far.”

Described as “amazing” and “lethal” by his Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, Frimpong has played mainly as a right wing-back this season, scoring four goals and providing 12 assists in 47 appearances for Bayer.

Frimpong found the back of the net 14 times and provided 12 assists in 47 matches in all competitions last season, as Bayer won the Bundesliga.

Liverpool identify THREE other Alexander-Arnold replacements

While Frimpong is willing to move to Liverpool, the Merseyside club are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

According to Empire of the Kop, Hughes is looking at Ola Aina, Dodo and Vanderson as well.

Aina is at Nottingham Forest at the moment and has been in fine form this season, though he does become a free agent this summer with his deal due to expire.

There is a distinct possibility that Forest could end up qualifying for the Champions League next season, which means that Nuno’s side would be in a strong position to keep him.

Dodo, 26, has been on the books of Fiorentina since 2022 and is regarded as one of the best full-backs in Serie A.

Like Dodo, Vanderson is also from Brazil, but he is three years younger and is at AS Monaco right now.

