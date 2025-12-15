Leeds United have made a move to bring Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee to Elland Road in the January transfer window, according to the Italian media, as TEAMtalk reveals Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim’s stance on letting him leave.

Zirkzee has failed to cement his place in the Man Utd starting line-up, with the 24-year-old Netherlands international forward making just three Premier League starts under Amorim this season. Even with Benjamin Sesko injured, Zirkzee is not guaranteed a place in the team.

Matheus Cunha started upfront for Man Utd in their 4-1 away win against Wolves last week, with Zirkzee coming on as a substitute in the 85th minute.

Man Utd manager Amorim is expected to deploy a 4-3-3 formation against Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday evening, with Zirkzee unlikely to start.

However, it seems that, despite his lack of regular playing time at Man Utd, Zirkzee is not rushing into making a decision.

Leeds are on the hunt for a new forward, with manager Daniel Farke keen on bringing in more firepower as he aims to secure Premier League survival.

Sources have told us that Farke wants to sign a creative player for Leeds who can play on the right flank or as a number 10.

Zirkzee is not a natural number nine, but the Dutchman can operate as a false nine, and his versatility, ability to connect with wingers and dropping deep to link up play could be a boon for Leeds.

West Ham United, too, are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season and are keen on Zirkzee, as reported by our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, on December 10.

According to Il Messaggero, both Leeds and West Ham have actively shown interest in Zirkzee, but the Man Utd forward is not interested in a move to Elland Road or London Stadium in the middle of the season.

The Italian publication has reported that ‘West Ham and Leeds have enquired’ about the Man Utd forward, ‘but these are leads that aren’t piquing Zirkzee’s enthusiasm’.

Zirkzee reportedly had his heart set on a move to AS Roma, who are keen on a loan deal with the obligation to make it permanent next summer should the Italian club qualify for the Champions League.

Roma are ‘serious’ about a deal for Zirkzee and held talks with Man Utd in London, but they are unable to agree on an agreement.

Man Utd and Ruben Amorim stance on Joshua Zirkzee – sources

Despite Zirkzee not being a regular in his team, Amorim wants to keep him in his squad for the rest of the season.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on December 1 that Amorim has told the Man Utd board that he does not want Zirkzee to leave in January.

Jones reported at the time: “Amorim has always admired Zirkzee on a technical level, but has been unsure how to fit him into the team’s plan.

“However, after spending a lot of time coaching the player and working on his game in a programme designed to not just work out his role for the club but how they could unlock his full potential within the current set-up, Man Utd and Amorim are now starting to see their efforts bear fruit.”

However, Man Utd are still open to selling Zirkzee, with our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting on December 10 that the Red Devils and Roma are in direct negotiations.

Sources have intimated to us that Man Utd want around €35-40m (£30.6-£35m, $40.7-$46.5m) for Zirkzee or a loan with a mandatory purchase clause.

AC Milan, Juventus, Inter Milan, Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa and Everton are also in the race for Zirkzee.

