Manchester United are reported to have earmarked Felix Nmecha as a top summer transfer target as they look to sign a replacement for Casemiro, while the Borussia Dortmund man could be part of a double midfield raid expected to set the Red Devils back a whopping £150m.

United’s revival under Michael Carrick has the club dreaming of bringing Champions League football back to Old Trafford. Such an achievement would have a triple effect at Manchester United: not only would it make a move more appealing for summer targets, it would also increase their spending prowess ahead of another summer overhaul.

Furthermore, and perhaps most tellingly, it would significantly enhance Carrick’s chances of taking the job permanently.

Regardless of who gets the honour of leading the club in the long term, club chiefs, led by director of football Jason Wilcox and director of negotiations, Matt Hargreaves, have been busy identifying would-be summer targets with the central midfield an area right at the top of their focus.

With Casemiro departing and with concerns over the form of Manuel Ugarte, United are expected to sign at least two new centre midfielders this summer – and the growing feeling is that they will sign one established big-budget Premier League star and another from the continent.

To that end, transfer reporter Ben Jacobs revealed on Friday that United have now reduced their list of targets from eight to 12 names to around five this summer.

“About two months ago, there were eight to 12 names under discussion, but now it feels like Manchester United have narrowed the list to Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, and possibly Angelo Stiller and Sandro Tonali,” Jacobs said.

While Anderson is the preferred option and could cost in excess of £90m this summer, United are also prepared to look to the continent, and Sky Germany now claims they have joined Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star, Nmecha, who is the brother of Leeds United striker Lukas Nmecha.

While he fits the right profile in terms of age, and contributions – the 25-year-old has five goals and three assists from 34 appearances so far this season – Dortmund are adamant they won’t let him leave without a fight and any deal will likely come with a hefty cost…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd transfers: Dortmund set lofty price for Felix Nmecha

Indeed, our reporter, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on January 21, when writing about Spurs’ interest in the player, that any deal would likely set his suitors back €60m (£52.5m, $71m).

That price point has also been reflected by Sky Germany, though the fact that the midfielder will have just two years remaining on his deal come the summer may leave them vulnerable to his potential sale.

And as shown in the past, Dortmund are open to the sale of their top stars when the price is right.

Despite that, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has made clear his side’s desires to tie Nmecha to a new deal at Signal Iduna Park.

“I was very impressed with him because he’s always able to resolve game situations,” Kehl told Sky Germany. “He creates new spaces and generates numerical advantages. Felix is making a huge impact right now and is an incredibly important player.”

Amid links to the Premier League and on their efforts to extend his stay, Kehl added: “Do not worry, I am doing my homework!”

If United get their way, then the additions of Anderson, who is expected to cost £90m-plus from Nottingham Forest, together with Nmecha in a £52m deal, would certainly give their midfield a renewed energy next season and potentially help the club back among the title contenders next season…

Latest Man Utd news: INEOS urged to sign £160m Newcastle pair; Real star eyed

Meanwhile, a former Man Utd striker has named three midfielders who could transform the club’s fortunes next season – and his wanted list includes two key Newcastle stars, who have been branded ‘monsters’ and would cost a combined £160m.

Elsewhere, United want to sign a top Real Madrid star as a replacement for Casemiro, according to a speculative Spanish report, which has also revealed Los Blancos’ stance on selling the star to the Red Devils.

In other news, the Red Devils are also being linked with a move to sign one of the Bundesliga’s best defenders this summer, with the alleged interest coming at the express wish of Christopher Vivell, who sees the star as ‘tailor-made for the Premier League’.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.