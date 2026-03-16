Championship side Wrexham have been told to make a statement by signing Liverpool star Andy Robertson, and TEAMtalk can reveal their plans for this transfer.

Largely thanks to incredibly ambitious owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham have a real chance of four straight promotions to move from the National League to the Premier League in only four years.

With nine games of the 2025/26 campaign remaining, Wrexham sit sixth in the Championship and are three points clear of seventh-placed Southampton.

And if Wrexham gets promoted via the Championship play-offs, they will no doubt make big moves in the transfer market to bridge the gap to the Premier League, with co-commentator and pundit Ally McCoist backing a move for Robertson.

McCoist said on talkSPORT Bet Casino: “So, it would make sense if I was a newly promoted side like Wrexham. What a signing that would be.”

He added that Robertson’s experience from playing at the “very, very highest level” could help Wrexham in the Premier League, but he did also try to temper expectations. adding: “I don’t think he’s ready to leave Liverpool. I don’t.”

McCoist is surprised by the position the left-back is in at Liverpool, though. He said: “Incredible. Listen, he’s one of my favourite players, Andy Robertson. What a pro, what a player.”

He continued: “There was talk of him going to Spurs a few days before the [January] window was closing. And I got asked my opinion on it. I said, ‘I cannot believe he’s not getting more game time with Liverpool.’”

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Wrexham want Robertson in jaw-dropping double deal

Robertson is one of the best left-backs in the modern era of the Premier League, though he has faded over the past two seasons and is no longer a guaranteed starter for Liverpool.

Milos Kerkez has struggled in his debut season at Anfield, but he has featured more than Robertson and is set to be the Scotland international’s long-term replacement.

And Liverpool may need to sign another left-back to provide cover in the summer because Robertson is in the final few months of his contract and could opt for a fresh start elsewhere after a shock move to Spurs fell through in January.

We revealed on March 4 that Wrexham are among Robertson’s options in the summer, with the Welsh side planning a jaw-dropping double deal to sign him and Fulham standout Harry Wilson, who is due to become a free agent at the end of this campaign.

In the same report, we noted that Wrexham are willing to offer more than Championship and low-level Premier League clubs to secure statement signings in the summer, though moves for Robertson and Wilson are still quite slim as they will have a lot of options.

Latest Wrexham news: Wrexham eye quadruple deal and Man City raid

Last month, we named the two clubs in competition with Wrexham over the signing of Wilson.

But this will not deter Wrexham too much. We have also reported that the Championship promotion candidates have already laid the groundwork for an impressive quadruple raid to land Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough talents.

And it has also emerged that Wrexham are looking to sign a Manchester City star on a permanent deal after he has impressed in the Championship.