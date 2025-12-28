Manchester City appeared to be the clear favourites to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, but reports suggest that could be about to change, with Liverpool still firmly in the mix to sign him, it has been claimed.

The 25-year-old is one of the most in-demand players in Europe. He has notched eight goals and three assists in the Premier League so far this term, and his £65m release clause has put many top clubs on alert.

The clause will be active from January 1 (Thursday) until January 10, and Semenyo has informed his representatives that he wants his next move wrapped up as soon as possible.

Man City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have all held exploratory talks with the player’s camp in recent weeks.

Sources informed us that Liverpool are unlikely to make a move for Semenyo in January. Tensions between the Reds and Mo Salah have cooled, reducing their need to bring in a replacement for him this winter.

That left the Cityzens in a strong position to win the race for Semenyo. Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, revealed in an update that the “win now” potential at the Etihad has also helped sway the Bournemouth winger into choosing to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, according to a fresh update from Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail, Bournemouth are ‘expecting Liverpool to emerge as serious suitors for Semenyo’ in what would be a ‘dramatic twist in the pursuit of the in-demand forward…’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool not out of Semenyo race yet – report

The report adds that while the Reds have ‘shown no inclination to challenge Man City for his signature up until this point’, there are suggestions on the south coast that sporting director Richard Hughes ‘is now contemplating raiding his former club again.’

Hughes was instrumental in bringing left-back Milos Kerkez from the Vitality to Anfield over the summer and still as strong connections at his former club, Bournemouth.

Should Liverpool come calling for Semenyo in the next few days, it would leave the player with a ‘major decision to make.’

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed on December 9 how Semenyo’s preference, were he to leave Bournemouth, would be a move to Anfield.

But more recently, we have been told that Semenyo is excited to work with Guardiola – widely regarded as the greatest coach in the modern game – and sources indicate that he will have a versatile role that boosts City’s chance of winning back their crown from last season’s champions Liverpool.

Semenyo will be used off the left at times, but their priority plan is understood to involve Jeremy Doku on the left, Erling Haaland through the middle and the new boy on the right.

If Liverpool and Man City both match Semenyo’s £65m clause, it will be down to the player to choose between the two clubs.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.