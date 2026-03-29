Bayern Munich’s players are becoming increasingly concerned that attacker Michael Olise could be lured back to the Premier League by Liverpool amid claims from a respected German journalist, though TEAMtalk understands the winger is one of four stars the Reds have already been blocked from signing this summer.

The Premier League champions confirmed on Tuesday that iconic superstar Mohamed Salah would bring the curtain down on his nine-year stay at Anfield this summer – leaving a near-impossible void to fill. After scoring 255 goals and helping the club win eight major trophies during his time at Liverpool, fewer players have been more revered by the Reds faithful down recent years.

Despite that, we understand that Liverpool have been planning for Salah‘s successor ever since the Egyptian superstar signed his contract extension at Anfield in April 2025, knowing full well that would be his last with the club.

But after a season in which his performance levels have dipped badly, the decision to part ways has now been made this season.

But as to who takes his place in the side, there are probably few in the world game better equipped than Bayern star Olise.

The France international has actually bettered Salah’s stats over the last two seasons and has 86 goal involvements (36 scored, 50 assists) versus the Egyptian’s 76 (44 scored, 32 assists) in that time, reflecting his status as a truly world-class superstar in his own right.

Now, according to Christian Falk, the Bayern Munich dressing room is becoming increasingly anxious that Olise could hot foot it and leg it to Anfield.

“In England, since you already mentioned the finances, it’s well known that if someone really wants a player, money is usually the last thing standing in the way,” he said on the Bayern Insider YouTube channel.

He added: “Yes, Bayern are aware of this.

“We even know that it’s already a topic in the Bayern players’ locker room.”

“They obviously don’t want to lose Olise. They want to build something big here. And the players are concerned about it too.”

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Olise to Liverpool and why Bayern really have nothing to fear…

Despite those claims, TEAMtalk sources are adamant Liverpool will not be making a move to prise Olise to Anfield after being warned it would likely take a British record fee to lure the former Crystal Palace man back to the Premier League.

Indeed, as we revealed at the start of February, there has been no change in the winger’s circumstances – Bayern have zero interest in sanctioning a departure, and the player himself is not agitating for a move.

And while the Merseyside giants view the 14-times capped France international as a near-perfect fit for their system, the Reds are under no illusions about his availability, despite lodging fresh enquiries in recent weeks.

Sources tell TEAMtalk that Manchester City, who hold huge admiration for the versatile forward, and big-spending PSG have also sounded out the situation.

Yet all three clubs were swiftly rebuffed, with one source describing any potential deal as a ‘non-starter’ given Olise’s contentment in Bavaria. However, he does dream of heading to one destination in particular in the future, and it’s not good news for his Premier League suitors…

Earlier this week, TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey also provided an update, insisting why Bayern Munich are not entertaining offers for the 24-year-old and that the player himself is happy.

Bailey explained: “Michael Olise is not leaving Bayern this summer. Munich are very clear.

“They also point out, correctly, that Olise is not pushing to leave. He is very happy with the current status quo.

“As I have been told previously, whilst he is not dismissive of interest, a move to Liverpool is not necessarily high on his list. I am informed that when he does eventually leave Bayern, Spain is the most likely destination – with Real Madrid or Barcelona – but that is not imminent.”

Bayern’s not for sale stance has also been echoed by club president Uli Hoeness in recent days.

Hoeness said at an AI festival on Thursday: “If that’s true… I don’t believe it is, but Liverpool spent 500 million this year and are having a very bad season. So we won’t be contributing to them playing better next year.

“We play this game for our fans. We have 430,000 members, we have many millions of fans around the world, and it does them little good if we have 200 million in the bank and play worse football every Saturday because of it.”

And per our sources, Olise is just one of four stars Liverpool have already been blocked from signing this summer.

Liverpool latest: Reds pick preferred £69m Salah replacement; a ‘no’ to Bowen

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly picked Yan Diomande as a ‘preferred’ replacement for Salah, according to a respected journalist, who insists the Reds are willing to spend £69m (€80m, $95m) on signing this summer.

The journalist in question has also named the two other targets the Reds are dreaming of signing, while also naming a 28-year-old penalty box predator the Reds would love to sign.

One man that both Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard feel the Reds must avoid is Jarrod Bowen, having explained why the £52m-rated England international is not the right fit for the Reds.

With regards where Salah ends up next, Fabrizio Romano has spoken to rule out one much speculated move, ruling out claims that the Egyptian could hook up with one of the few players who boast an even better output than him down the years.

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