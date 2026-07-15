Former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is weighing up his next move

Iconic former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has reduced his transfer options to five possible destinations, with a stunning move to Chelsea now strongly under consideration and seen as his ‘first choice’ should he remain in the Premier League, per a report in his homeland.

The Egyptian star made an emotional departure from Anfield at the end of last season, his place in the Liverpool history books assured after helping the club to win eight major honours and having scored a hefty 257 goals in 442 games for the Reds.

But while Salah departed Anfield after a falling out with then-boss Arne Slot, he has agreed to move on to pastures new without yet having a clear and obvious destination in mind.

For a long time, the 34-year-old had looked destined to move to Saudi Arabia, and while the enormous riches on offer in the Middle East still make them an attractive proposition, it’s reported that Salah still feels like he has unfinished business at the very top level.

Writing back in December, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed the enormous financial package and ambassadorial role that Saudi were prepared to offer a player regarded as the greatest Muslim footballer of all time.

In his closing Anfield address on social media, Salah insisted his time as a Liverpool player will never be forgotten and, owing to the affection afforded to him by the fans, he claimed he would ‘Never Walk Alone’.

However, Salah could now stun those supporters who held him in such high regard for nine seasons by opting to join Chelsea, in a move that would hit their fanbase hard.

That’s according to Egyptian journalist Ahmed Darwish (via Al-Horia), who has revealed that the Reds legend is ‘on the verge’ of deciding his future…

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Salah taking his pick from five destinations after leaving Liverpool

The journalist noted that the only team ‘that might persuade Salah to stay in the Premier League is his former club Chelsea, noting that any offer from the Blues would be the player’s first choice if he decided to continue his career in England.’

Salah also has ‘three strong offers’ from the Turkish Super Lig, with Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray all lodging bids for his services, while ‘offers from the Saudi League are not the highest financially compared to some of the other offers on the player’s table, which increases the intensity of the competition to sign him’.

While Darwish insists those five offers are being considered, our own man, Bailey, is adamant that Salah’s next destination will only come down to two: either Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer.

Writing last week, Bailey explained: ‘TEAMtalk understands Saudi Arabia remains the strongest contender, although MLS has not been ruled out and continues to hold genuine appeal.

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‘Sources indicate geography is playing a major role in Salah’s thinking. The Egyptian icon is understood to favour clubs based in the west of Saudi Arabia because of their close proximity to his homeland, but nothing is off the table.

‘Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, both based in Jeddah, are viewed as particularly attractive options, with Cairo only around a two-hour flight away.

‘Another possibility is the ambitious Neom Sports Club, whose base in Tabuk is even closer to Egypt and would offer Salah an easier route home throughout the season.’

Bailey adds: ‘The Saudi Pro League has spent years planning for Salah’s arrival, viewing him as the ideal figurehead to further strengthen the league’s global profile.

‘TEAMtalk understands a deal in principle is already in place with the league, although Salah has yet to determine which club he would join.

‘However, they are far from his only option.’

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