A football finance expert believes Liverpool have made it clear the price they would happily accept to let Mohamed Salah leave Anfield, despite sources making it crystal clear why a January move has been conclusively taken off the table for the unsettled Egyptian star.

Salah departed for the African Cup of Nations last week, leaving Liverpool supporters wondering if the iconic star will be seen in their club colours again and with fears he may quit the club exacerbated by the player’s teary-eyed lap of honour after the recent 2-0 win over Brighton at Anfield.

And with the player making it clear he does not intend to stay at Anfield if it means a prolonged spell on Arne Slot’s substitutes bench, speculation over a potential move to the Saudi Pro-League has gathered serious pace once again in recent weeks and after sources revealed the 33-year-old was more open than ever to the transfer.

However, with FSG making it clear during talks with his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, that they want him to stay, and that he still remains a vitally important member of Slot’s squad, a serious injury to Alexander Isak over the weekend has only served to reinforce their determination to retain his services.

As a result, a clear message is now coming out of FSG’s Boston headquarters over Salah’s future.

Despite that, football finance expert Stefan Borson believes a summer departure for Salah does remain on the cards and he claims the Reds will be happy to draw a line under the recent turmoil surrounding the player if they can secure a transfer fee worth £50m to £75m (€57m to €86m/ $67m to $101m).

“Well, obviously, he’s gone for a while. I think it depends on whether Saudi doesn’t it, and whether he wants to go. I mean, if the answer is yes, then you would think they’ll do a deal,” Borson told Football Insider.

“I think Saudi Arabia will be able to pay what Liverpool want. I don’t think Liverpool will be unreasonable about it.

“I think what we consider to be reasonable, if Liverpool could clear £50-75m of a transfer fee for him, it would be an amazing achievement for them. I suspect they’d be happy with that. It would draw the thing to a close.”

Liverpool’s position over Mohamed Salah has changed

Whether Borson’s words come to pass or not will be revealed in time, but for now, at least, Liverpool fans should get to enjoy Salah – the club’s third-highest scorer of all time – for a good few more months.

Indeed, we can reveal that, in the space of a few days, Salah’s situation has gone from an ‘unlikely to leave’ to one in which the club are wholeheartedly now intent on blocking his departure under all circumstances.

And the Egyptian’s camp are aware that injuries to Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo – the one to the Swede being deemed as ‘serious’ – are going to make it impossible for Liverpool to let him depart in January.

Talks between sporting director Richard Hughes and Salah’s camp have been ongoing, but Liverpool, from their standpoint, are insistent that they are not looking for him to leave in January.

And Liverpool sources have confirmed to us that issues around Isak, Gakpo and others will mean that Salah is now deemed to be filed under the ‘not for sale’ category – as was their stance anyway, but with the recent injuries only solidifying that.

Off the back of all the recent developments, Salah’s Egypt coach, Hossam Hassan, also believes the player will return to Anfield once his AFCON duties are complete and having made clear how and why the world-class star will bounce back to his best.

Speaking to his country’s media, Hassan stated: “Whenever Salah’s performances dip with his club, he regains his strength with the national team and becomes even better, whether by contributing goals or scoring himself. Then he returns to his club even stronger.

“Salah’s morale in training is very high, as if he were just starting out with the national team, and I believe he will have a great tournament with his country. I feel his motivation is very, very strong. Salah is an icon and will remain so. He is one of the best players in the world, and I support him in everything he does.

“I don’t consider what happened to him to be a crisis. These things often happen between players and coaches.

“We’ve been in contact with him by phone from the beginning, and I met with him when he joined the national team camp. His focus is entirely on the tournament.”

