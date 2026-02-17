Agent responds when asked if Dominik Szoboszlai will leave Liverpool for Real Madrid: ‘One of the biggest clubs in the world’

Dominik Szoboszlai’s agent has directly responded when asked if the Liverpool midfielder could leave Anfield and join Real Madrid in the summer of 2026, as TEAMtalk reveals the extent to which the Premier League club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are willing to go to keep the Hungarian star.

Real Madrid signed Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 and are planning to raid Anfield again at the end of the season.

Ibrahima Konate has long been on Madrid’s radar, with Los Blancos aiming to sign at least one new centre-back in the summer of 2026 and the France international defender out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Madrid’s plan to sign a midfielder has seen them take a shine to Liverpool and Argentina international midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, too.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Real Madrid also like Dominik Szoboszlai.

Sources have told us that Madrid have already enquired about the Liverpool star, although no formal approach has been made.

There have been suggestions this week in the Spanish media that Madrid are planning a swap deal for Szoboszlai involving Eduardo Camavinga.

The 25-year-old Hungary international midfielder’s agent has now addressed the midfielder’s future, making it clear that his client is not actively pushing for a move away from Anfield.

Szoboszlai’s agent, Matyas Esterhazy, said on NB1’s YouTube channel when asked about Real Madrid links, as translated and transcribed by Anfield Watch: “It’s completely normal for the public, when Dominik is performing like this, to talk about what’s next and if there’s something higher.

“For us, it’s not a topic. We are mid-season; he has a lot of work ahead of him in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

“He has said many times how important this competition is for him.

“So, at the moment, to talk about what will happen in the summer, in my opinion, is not correct.

“Not to mention, Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and Dominik is in a position within the team that has a lot of reserve, so we are not looking outside or elsewhere.”

Liverpool ready to accept Dominik Szoboszlai’s demands

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool are ready to accept Szoboszlai’s demands and hand him a new deal.

Szoboszlai is looking for £250,000 per week to put pen to paper on a new contract, and we understand that Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are ready to pay him that amount.

Liverpool have made securing the future of the Hungarian star one of their main priorities heading into the summer transfer window.

We understand that there is interest from Atletico Madrid, too, in Szoboszlai, whose current contract at Liverpool runs until the summer of 2028.

