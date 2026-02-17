Alejandro Balde has emerged as a new target for Man Utd

Manchester United are aiming to overhaul their full-back options this summer and could sign stars from both Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

Man Utd currently have Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu and Tyrell Malacia available at left-back, while right-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are also in their squad. But Malacia is expected to leave in the summer, while a successor needs to be found for Shaw, who has entered the final 18 months of his contract.

INEOS expect Dorgu to become more of a left winger in the future, explaining United’s pursuit of a new left-back. The Red Devils also want to sign an elite new right-back to provide Dalot and Mazraoui with serious competition.

As per speculative Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona star Alejandro Balde has emerged as a key left-back target for United.

Michael Carrick’s side have ‘entered the race’ for Balde and are ‘pressing forward with a concrete offer’. The report suggests an opening bid worth €40million (£35m / $47m) could soon be submitted.

Barca see a proposal of that magnitude as ‘attractive’ and are weighing up Balde’s possible sale. The 22-year-old has great potential, though such an exit would improve Barca’s financial situation.

Balde is ‘far from settled’ at Barca as his season has been affected by both a hamstring injury and a dip in form.

Whether United could potentially get him back to his dazzling best remains to be seen.

Balde is not the only full-back Man Utd are targeting, as it emerged earlier on Tuesday that they are battling Newcastle United and Barca for Dortmund right-back Julian Ryerson.

German newspaper Bild have confirmed previous reports that Man Utd want to sign Ryerson in a £30-35m deal.

Man Utd in for assist king

The Norwegian has emerged as a target after notching 13 assists in 29 matches so far this term.

United are ‘seriously considering’ a move for Ryerson, and they could even triple his wages. The 28-year-old is ‘privately open’ to joining and taking part in an exciting new challenge.

United’s priority this summer is widely known to be central midfield, and they could spend as much as £100m on either Elliot Anderson or Carlos Baleba.

As such, moves for two new full-backs will need to be funded by the permanent departures of Marcus Rashford, Malacia, Jadon Sancho and Joshua Zirkzee.

Another left winger is also on INEOS’ agenda, with RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande high up on their wish list. But United will have to overcome Liverpool to land the Ivorian.

