Fears are mounting that Ibrahima Konate could be set to leave Liverpool on a free this summer

Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate remain some way apart in their talks over a new contract, with sources revealing to TEAMtalk the huge dilemma now facing Richard Hughes and with a potential free-transfer exit from Anfield edging ever closer.

The 26-times capped France defender is in his fifth and final season at Anfield on the deal he signed when joining in a £36m (€42.5m, $49m) move from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021. Having racked up 162 appearances for the Reds in that time, Konate has helped Liverpool to four major honours, including the 2025 Premier League title.

Talks over an extension to that agreement have been ongoing since September 2024. But some 16 months down the line, an agreement is yet to be reached with Konate – and most worrying of all, sources can confirm the two parties remain some distance apart.

Konate believes that, irrespective of his form this season, he should be one of the top-paid defenders in the Premier League, following a number of years of proving that during his time at Anfield.

However, we can reveal that whilst Konate isn’t quite asking for the £300,000-a-week that skipper Virgil van Dijk was given last summer, as has been stated in some places, we are told that his demands are too high for Liverpool to agree to at this point.

Liverpool, though, believe they have put a very good offer in front of the player, on par with some of Europe’s top central defenders. However, we can confirm that the 26-year-old has rebuffed those fresh advances to commit in the last month.

Despite that, the Reds do remain determined to keep Konate and have no desire to lose a player worth around £50million to a free transfer.

As a result, the club, with negotiations being led by Richard Hughes, will consider their next move carefully.

A source with knowledge of the situation spoke to TEAMtalk and revealed: “In all honesty, Liverpool and Richard Hughes thought this would be done by now.

“Talks went quite well over the international breaks in October and November, but since December and now, things have again stalled.

“Liverpool are confident that Konate has not agreed terms, or is close to, with any other side, but they know interest is there.”

Liverpool told to consider Konate swap; £90m Prem star linked with Anfield

Whilst Liverpool believe there are also no rival offers close to meeting Konate’s demands, they know that even though he has not enjoyed the best of seasons, he represents a hugely appealing free transfer option.

A host of top clubs have been linked, with Real Madrid, whose interest now appears to have cooled, as well as PSG and Bayern Munich among those to take an interest in the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has urged Hughes to consider a surprise swap transfer involving Konate and a top Aston Villa star.

Collymore has also revealed why it is now “essential” that the Reds begin to contemplate life after the French star so they are not caught on the hop.

Per an ambitious report on Sunday, that is exactly what Liverpool are doing after it was claimed that the defending Premier League champions are going big and spend £90m to sign one of Spurs’ best players.

Potentially moving in the other direction, it’s been revealed that Spurs are ready to come calling for a Liverpool midfield favourite of Arne Slot’s, whose potential exit could rip the heart of the Reds team.

