Tottenham show shock interest in Liverpool raid that’d rip Reds’ heart out

Tottenham have shown shock interest in signing a Liverpool player who has been a regular starter for Arne Slot of late, and whose exit would leave a concerning void at Anfield.

Tottenham have already landed one new midfielder this month in the form of Conor Gallagher. However, we understand Spurs are still exploring further additions in the engine room, hence their ‘discreet enquiries’ into the signing of Adam Wharton.

A move for the Crystal Palace ace looks highly unlikely in the current window, though according to The Times’ Paul Joyce, Spurs could now look up to Merseyside.

Liverpool have always prided themselves on having at least one scouser in the team. Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard flew the flag for many a year, while Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up that mantle for much of the last decade before he defected to Real Madrid.

That left just Curtis Jones as the only homegrown and local star Liverpool and Slot could call upon in the first team at present.

But per Joyce – who is perhaps the most trusted source on all things Liverpool – Tottenham have an interest in taking the last Scouser the Reds have out of Merseyside.

In a report that focused on the wider problems at Liverpool and the need for another big push in the transfer market, Joyce stated: “Is the current midfield ready to push to reclaim the title next season or does it need strengthening?

“Will Curtis Jones, who had been attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur, feel it is time to be more of a guaranteed starter somewhere?”

Little else was reported on the matter, but Joyce’s revelation does throw up an intriguing situation.

Jones has started regularly under Slot of late, at times keeping Alexis Mac Allister on the bench, which has been a source of frustration among Liverpool fans who are beginning to turn on the manager.

But in truth, Jones has rarely ever been a regular starter during his time at Anfield and if the under-fire Slot is axed, the new manager would surely revert to picking Mac Allister alongside Ryan Gravenberch.

Jones will turn 25 later this month and if a club like Tottenham came calling and offered guaranteed starts, he’d have a decision to make.

There are no suggestions Jones wants out of Liverpool even despite his squad player status. And given his affinity for his boyhood club, an exit decision would not be taken lightly.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool & Tottenham news – Trent return / Frank sack / Alonso…

In other news, talk of Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Real Madrid just months after joining from Liverpool has reared its head again, with a source claiming that the former Anfield star is not happy at Estadio Bernabeu.

Down in north London, David Ornstein has confirmed it’s now a matter of when and not if Thomas Frank is sacked.

Finally, Spurs’ chances of hiring recently-departed Real Madrid boss, Xabi Alonso, as Frank’s successor are already clear.