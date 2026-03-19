Liverpool are reported to have listed Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness as a genuine option to succeed Arne Slot, should the Reds decide to sack the Dutchman, who has been set two targets to spare himself from the Anfield axe.

The Merseysiders have stuttered and stumbled their way through the season and have looked a patch on the side that romped to Premier League glory in Slot’s first season at the helm last time around. With 13 defeats across all competitions to their name so far, Slot has found himself under intense pressure since the autumn and facing a battle to keep his job as Liverpool manager.

However, the Reds chose an opportune moment to put in arguably their best performance of the season on Wednesday night as they crushed Galatasaray to reach the Champions League quarter-finals with a 4-1 aggregate win over the Turkish champions.

As a result, this season could still work out in Liverpool’s favour and Slot can still add silverware to the Premier League crown he lifted last season with both the UCL and FA Cup up for grabs.

Nonetheless, sources insist Liverpool bosses will review Slot’s future at the season’s end and, while talks are yet to take place, we can confirm that Xabi Alonso is very much open to taking charge if offered the job and with the current Reds boss feeling irked by the long shadow being cast over Anfield by the Spaniard.

However, Liverpool are not the only side lurking with regards Alonso’s appointment, and it’s now reported that Liverpool overlords, FSG, are doing their homework on other options should they miss out.

And according to respected Liverpool FC outlet, Anfield Index, club bosses have identified Stuttgart boss Hoeness as a prime target to become their next boss.

The 43-year-old German has done a stellar job transforming VfB Stuttgart from relegation candidates into the Champions League during his three-year stint in charge, racking up an impressive 56.03% win percentage record in the process and winning the DFB Pokal last season.

And per the report, his performances with the Bundesliga side make him an increasingly appealing option for FSG in a move that would serve as a reminder to the inspirational decision to bring compatriot Jurgen Klopp to Anfield back in October 2015.

DON’T MISS: Xabi Alonso identifies first three signings at Liverpool with Arne Slot sack certain – reports

Liverpool to review Slot’s position in summer – but sack still far from certain

Two Grade A journalists have, meanwhile, confirmed that Alonso will be a ‘serious contender’ for the Liverpool job if Slot is dismissed, though a decision to end the Dutchman’s spell remains far from certain at this stage.

To that end, it’s reported Slot has been set two targets this season to have any chance of retaining his job beyond this season.

However, The Athletic’s Adam Crafton has backed up that theory on Alonso, underlining why the Reds are not yet certain on their next move.

“Clearly, he is out there, I imagine he would probably take the job, and I’m sure he would be a contender if they chose to let Slot go,” Crafton explained.

“But it is noticeable that there hasn’t been a spate of stories of uncertainty about Slot’s future…”

Crafton also thinks it would be hard for FSG to sack Slot if the team secures fifth place and another season in the Champions League, especially given his past successes.

“And I would say, to be fair, if you do win the league in your first season and then if you get yourself in the Champions League – even if it’s by hook or crook, finishing fifth – I do think you deserve another year to try and get yourself out of the little rut you’re in.

“Obviously, if they were to miss out altogether, because that would mean sixth, it’s harder to make the argument.

“But I still think, the guy’s won the league, it’s kind of mad to think about someone being fired a year after winning the league – but I think that is also very possible.”

His colleague, Simon Hughes, commented: “You’ve got three senior figures whose contracts are all running out at the same time.

“So where I’m a bit uncomfortable with it is, if Liverpool are enquiring or thinking about making a change about Slot – there isn’t that indication at the moment, certainly not publicly – any manager, any agent is going to want to know ‘are these guys hiring me, are they sticking for the long term as well?’.

“I think that needs to be cleared up pretty quickly by FSG, so it comes back to the owners very quickly. People want to know who they’re working for.

“They’ve allowed a situation where you’ve got three senior figures all out of contract in the same summer and no indication of what is going to happen with each of them at the moment.

“It’s all very well saying change the manager, but what’s going on with the people making those decisions?”

Liverpool latest: Romano on Richard Hughes links; €100m Prem star wanted

Meanwhile, Slot might not be the only leading figurehead to leave Anfield this summer after Fabrizio Romano confirmed that an ambitious Saudi Arabian side are interested in Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, but after TEAMtalk revealed that the 46-year-old is not itching to leave, the transfer guru has made a similar claim.

On the transfer front, sources can reveal that Liverpool and Manchester United are ramping up their interest in a 25-year-old Wolves star who has been in excellent form of late, teeing up a transfer battle in the summer, and with historic quotes from the player potentially hinting at where he would like to move next

Elsewhere, we have also exclusively revealed that Liverpool are among a group of four sides who have listed an exciting new Premier League January signing as a future capture of their own, though the club in question are protected by a huge €100m exit clause.

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