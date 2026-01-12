Fabrizio Romano names TWO managers Real Madrid want after Alvaro Arbeloa; one is Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who is on Real Madrid's radar

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is “super-appreciated” by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, with the reliable journalist also claiming that a former Los Blancos boss is on the wishlist.

On Monday, Real Madrid dropped the bombshell news that Xabi Alonso has parted company with the club as the first-team manager. The statement on the club’s official website noted that it was a ‘mutual agreement’ to part ways with the former Liverpool and Madrid midfielder, who was appointed in his role as Los Blancos manager only at the end of last season.

The decision came less than 24 hours after Madrid’s 3-2 defeat to bitter rivals Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Madrid have announced that another former Los Blancos star, Alvaro Arbeloa, will take charge of the first team.

The former Liverpool and Madrid full-back has been in charge of Real Madrid Castilla since June 2025 and now becomes the first-team head coach.

Interestingly, Madrid have not mentioned for how long Arbeloa will be kept in the role, and Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is already eyeing two potential replacements.

The transfer guru has claimed that former Liverpool manager Klopp is admired “internally” at Madrid and has also revealed that Perez has Zinedine Zidane “in his heart”.

Zidane is a Madrid legend, who won LaLiga and the Champions League once each as a player and the Spanish championship twice and Europe’s premier club competition thrice as a manager.

Romano, though, has said that Zidane has a verbal agreement to become the France manager after the 2026 World Cup finals.

As for Klopp, the former Liverpool manager has been working as the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH since January 2025.

Oliver Mintzlaff, who is the CEO of Corporate Projects and New Investments of Red Bull GmbH, recently dismissed reports that Klopp could leave his role.

What Romano said about Real Madrid, Zidane and Klopp in full

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Real Madrid have not pre-agreed anything with any coach for the summer.

“There are some managers appreciated by Florentino Perez.

“Zinedine Zidane will always be in his heart, but Zinedine Zidane already has a verbal agreement with the French national team.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen in the summer if he’s going to respect that agreement after the World Cup or maybe if Real Madrid calls arrive.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen there.

“And then, many questions of managers, but I can guarantee that nothing is agreed at this stage.

“Also, Jurgen Klopp, I can tell you guys, Jurgen Klopp, nothing is decided, nothing is agreed.

“For sure, he is a manager super-appreciated internally by people at Real Madrid, like Florentino Perez.

“But still nothing pre-agreed. This is why they prepared everything with Arbeloa; we will see what’s going to happen next in the future.

“But now it is Alvaro Arbeloa’s Real Madrid. It’s over for Xabi Alonso.”

