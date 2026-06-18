New Marcus Rashford ‘plan’ revealed as Man Utd return U-turn is demanded

Barcelona winger Marcus Rashford, who has been on loan from Manchester United

A fresh ‘plan’ for Marcus Rashford has come to light as Rio Ferdinand urges Man Utd to bring a more “mature” player back to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to head on a season-long loan deal to Barcelona last summer with the Catalan giants having a €30m option to make the deal permanent this summer.

However, Barcelona have already invested heavily on a deal to bring Anthony Gordon to the Camp Nou from Newcastle United and Fabrizio Romano confirmed last week that the La Liga giants will not trigger their clause in the deal for the Man Utd forward.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “Officially, according to my info, will not be triggered and Marcus Rashford will return to Manchester United.

“So, this is the real situation, as of today – leaving Barcelona, going to Manchester United, but, according to my information, Manchester United are also aware of Barcelona position.

“So, Barca are not considering this deal over or finished.

“Barcelona would be open to keeping Marcus Rashford for one more season, but maybe with another loan, not signing him on a permanent deal.

“So, Barcelona, after investing on Anthony Gordon, are now telling Manchester United and Marcus Rashford camp, we could be open to keeping the player, but let’s do that on loan, not on a permanent transfer.

“Man Utd, for months, since March, when Barcelona Utd started talking, always told Barcelona we want €30millon, otherwise the player returns to Utd and we can assess the situation on the market.

“So, let’s see if now Man Utd will start exploring different options, different clubs for Rashford, or if Barcelona will still be the favourite destination.”

Spanish website Mundo Deportivo have revealed Rashford’s new ‘plan as of today’ for the summer following his goal in England’s 4-2 win over Croatia.

Rashford ‘maintains his priority of playing for Barca next season’ and the Catalans have him ‘on their shortlist because he is a request from Hansi Flick’.

But Barcelona currently have bigger priorities as they look to get a deal for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, who is their top target to replace Robert Lewandowksi, over the line.

The report adds: ‘Rashford is fully aware of his situation with respect to Barca and although it was hard for him to accept the blow of the Catalan club signing Gordon and not exercising their purchase option, he has not yet lost hope of continuing to be linked to the Catalan club next season.

‘However, Rashford also knows that if his stock rises at the World Cup, he might receive an offer he can’t refuse. For now, Rashford is clear that Barca is his first choice and that he doesn’t see himself playing in England, neither for United nor any other club, but he’s starting to accept that if a suitable offer comes his way before the transfer window closes, he might not risk waiting for the Catalan club unless he’s 100% certain they’ll sign him.’

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Rio Ferdinand: ‘I think you can see a maturity with Marcus Rashford now’

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand thinks the Red Devils could be forced to look at keeping Rashford at Old Trafford, especially if he continues to shine at the World Cup.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel after England beat Croatia: “Do you know what, Manchester United might have to start re-evaluating Marcus Rashford’s situation.

“I’m happy to change, I’m happy to change. I’m not wrong and strong, that’s not my game. I’m happy to change.

“It seems like Marcus Rashford has matured, the time away from the club may have done him the good he needed and maybe it’s cleansed both parties.

“Is it time? Is it time to shake hands and for him to say, ‘I’m back’. I think you can see a maturity with Marcus Rashford now.

“That spell at Barcelona has worked out in a way that he now understands his role. He was an impact player at times for Barcelona and that could be his role with England as well.

“If he’s coming off the bench and making that impact then that’s a huge asset to the squad because we’re going to need those players.

“If I’m the opposing full-back and I see Marcus Rashford warming up, you are looking over to the bench and hoping to get subbed off because you don’t want that smoke. He’s not coming on to see the game out, he’s coming on to hurt you.”